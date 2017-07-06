WATCH: Real Madrid turn on the charm to celebrate Ronaldo anniversary

Real Madrid began the charm offensive to try and keep Cristiano Ronaldo by releasing a video on the eighth anniversary of his arrival.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his eighth anniversary at Real Madrid on Thursday and the Liga champions marked the occasion with a montage of his best and most memorable strikes.

The Portugal superstar moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009 for what was then a world-record fee of €94million, and he has more than delivered on Madrid's investment.

Ronaldo has netted more than 30 goals in every season in the Spanish capital, with 2014-15 seeing him score 61 times in all competitions.

Over 394 appearances, the 32-year-old has become the club's all-time record scorer and won 11 trophies - including three Champions League crowns and two LaLiga titles.

There have also been three Ballon D'Or successes for Ronaldo at Madrid, and on the international stage he lifted the European Championship with Portugal in 2016.

Not a bad haul in under a decade! And Madrid will hope he continues to deliver despite reports linking him with a move away following scrutiny over his tax affairs during the close season.

