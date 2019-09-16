Watford troll Guendouzi for goading fans during Arsenal draw

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi might want to think a little more about his actions before goading opposition supporters about a slender lead next time.

Arsenal threw away a two-goal advantage at Watford to draw 2-2 in the Premier League on Sunday, with the hosts punishing errors from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and then David Luiz in the second half.

Tom Cleverley finished well after Sokratis lost possession in his own box, before Roberto Pereyra converted a penalty following David Luiz's foul.

The Gunners were still 2-1 up in the 67th minute thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double when Guendouzi - who had been widely jeered for his part in an altercation at the end of the first half - made sure the home fans knew what the score was, signalling with his fingers as he headed to the bench.

Fittingly, he was photographed in the act and Watford have not let him get away with it, posting the image to their official Twitter account with a pair of 'v-sign' emojis to indicate the full-time score of 2-2.

It is fair to say Guendouzi's goading did not age well too well.