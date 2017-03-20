West Brom will not ease up after Arsenal win - Robson-Kanu

by Reuters News 20 Mar 2017, 14:44 IST

Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 18/3/17 West Bromwich Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

REUTERS - West Bromwich Albion must build momentum after Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal that ended a two-match losing streak and will keep fighting hard till the end of the season, striker Hal Robson-Kanu has said.

Eighth-placed West Brom suffered consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton before beating Arsenal, to virtually assure themselves of survival this season with 43 points on the board.

With seventh-placed Everton seven points ahead with nine games to play, West Brom's chances of sealing a Europa League spot look slim but Robson-Kanu said the team would keep working hard.

"We're certainly not taking our foot off the pedal," the Wales international told the club's website. (www.wba.co.uk)

"The manager has said he wants us to work even harder now we're at that 40-point mark."

Robson-Kanu, who scored the second goal against Arsenal in what was his second league start of the season, said West Brom would try to build on their victory at fifth-placed Manchester United on April 1 after the international break.

"We're back to winning ways and hopefully we can build some momentum and kick on again... It was an important win but we're certainly looking forward to building on it."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)