NFL news and notes: Rudolph remains in concussion protocol, Callahan takes over Redskins

Earl Thomas (right) hits Mason Rudolph

The Washington Redskins are ready to turn over a new leaf.

And we examine why the Pittsburgh Steelers could also be forced to do the same in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Rudolph likely to stay in concussion protocol

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's status "for this week and beyond" is reportedly "very much in doubt" after a knockout hit by Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas left him motionless on the ground on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation but was rumoured to be fine after being released.

The loss forced third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges under center after Pittsburgh lost Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2, and it looks like the former undrafted free agent could be filling in for at least a couple weeks as Rudolph continues to recover.

New Redskins coach Callahan not sold on Haskins

Just hours after the Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden, team president Bruce Allen announced Bill Callahan, who has served as assistant head coach since 2017 and offensive line coach since 2015, will take over as interim coach.

Callahan was quick to rule out rookie Dwayne Haskins as a candidate to start Week 6 under center, claiming the first-round pick will be the Redskins' starting quarterback at some point but not "right now." That leaves veterans Colt McCoy or Case Keenum as quarterback options, leaving little faith that the team can actually turn things around.

Sterling Shepard out indefinitely after another concussion

The New York Giants receiver found himself back in the concussion protocol for the second time this season, so the team are reportedly preparing for him to be sidelined for an extended period.

Shepard was pulled from Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings but doctors permitted him to return to the field after examining him in the medical tent. He later displayed concussion-like symptoms at the team facility Monday morning, forcing the team to place him in protocol once again.

Two things that don't matter

Jalen Ramsey visits specialist for injury answers

The disgruntled cornerback is in Houston at the request of the team to see a back specialist for the injury that has forced him to miss the Jacksonville Jaguars' last two games. The Jaguars reportedly have not considered trade offers over the last week, but Jalen Ramsey's request to be dealt "still stands".

Ramsey's injury comes after he was involved in a heated exchange with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines during the team's loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2. Ramsey requested a trade shortly after the incident and has not played since. He also dealt with an illness and missed time to welcome his second child last month.

Browns activate Callaway

The receiver was activated off the suspended list and is set to play against the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football." Antonio Callaway will make his 2019 debut after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He also received treatment for substance abuse this offseason and reportedly has not failed a drug test since January.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Callaway had 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns last season.

