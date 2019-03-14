Singh Brar finishes in style to share Kenya Open lead

Kenya Open leader Jack Singh Brar

Jack Singh Brar picked up five shots in his final four holes to earn a share of the lead at the Kenya Open after day one, the Englishman level with Louis de Jager in Nairobi.

After picking up two shots early into his first round, Singh Brar parred his next 11 holes and did not look primed for an assault on the summit of the leaderboard.

However, an eagle at six – he started on the 10th – proved the catalyst for his day. Another three birdies followed as he finished with a flourish, Singh Brar signing for a 64 to take the clubhouse lead.

He was set to be heading into round two with a one-shot lead until De Jager's birdie at the last also saw him move onto seven under.

Gaganjeet Bhullar is the duo's nearest challenger after a blemish-free 65, while Adri Arnaus and Michael Hoey are a further shot back after day one.

For the second week running, Arnaus started a European Tour event well, the Spaniard laying down a marker in much the same way as he did with an opening-round 67 at the Qatar Masters.

Europe's successful Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn could only card a round of 70, although lady luck was not on his side at the 17th.

Bjorn's approach to the green – his second shot – was so accurate it struck the pin, but the ball rebounded and flew back off the green, leaving the Dane having to scramble to save par.