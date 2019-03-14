×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Singh Brar finishes in style to share Kenya Open lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    14 Mar 2019, 21:30 IST
jacksinghbrar - cropped
Kenya Open leader Jack Singh Brar

Jack Singh Brar picked up five shots in his final four holes to earn a share of the lead at the Kenya Open after day one, the Englishman level with Louis de Jager in Nairobi.

After picking up two shots early into his first round, Singh Brar parred his next 11 holes and did not look primed for an assault on the summit of the leaderboard. 

However, an eagle at six – he started on the 10th – proved the catalyst for his day. Another three birdies followed as he finished with a flourish, Singh Brar signing for a 64 to take the clubhouse lead.

He was set to be heading into round two with a one-shot lead until De Jager's birdie at the last also saw him move onto seven under.

Gaganjeet Bhullar is the duo's nearest challenger after a blemish-free 65, while Adri Arnaus and Michael Hoey are a further shot back after day one.

For the second week running, Arnaus started a European Tour event well, the Spaniard laying down a marker in much the same way as he did with an opening-round 67 at the Qatar Masters.

 

Europe's successful Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn could only card a round of 70, although lady luck was not on his side at the 17th.

Bjorn's approach to the green – his second shot – was so accurate it struck the pin, but the ball rebounded and flew back off the green, leaving the Dane having to scramble to save par.

Omnisport
NEWS
Fleetwood, Bradley share Arnold Palmer lead
RELATED STORY
Arnaus and Walters share Qatar Masters lead
RELATED STORY
Herbert and DeChambeau share Dubai lead
RELATED STORY
Wilson claims slender lead in Qatar
RELATED STORY
Coetzee, Lorenzo-Vera and Harding lead in Qatar
RELATED STORY
Harding surges into joint lead of Mauritius Open
RELATED STORY
Woods avoids penalty as Rahm & Stenson share Hero World Challenge lead
RELATED STORY
Tabuena equals European Tour record to take share of Perth lead
RELATED STORY
Bengal Open golf: Rashid's 64 lifts him to tied 2nd
RELATED STORY
Rashid, Gangjee, Viraj to vie for top honours in 1st Bengal Open Golf
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us