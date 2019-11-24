Todd poised for hat-trick with RSM Classic lead

Brendon Todd is on track for his third consecutive victory after taking the 54-hole lead at the RSM Classic.

Todd carded a flawless eight-under-par 62 for a two-stroke lead following the third round in Georgia on Saturday.

The 34-year-old American is coming off wins at the inaugural Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Not since Dustin Johnson in 2017 has anyone won three straight starts on the PGA Tour, while not since Tiger Woods in 2006 has anyone claimed three successive tournaments on the Tour schedule.

54-hole leader Brendon Todd brought the highlights on Saturday @TheRSMClassic. pic.twitter.com/TOAxTHrZqO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 24, 2019

But Todd is poised for a hat-trick of titles at Sea Island, where he had six birdies on the front side of the Seaside Course and another two after the turn.

"I think I've had to be so disciplined over the last year mentally about just focusing in on ever shot that I'm aiming to kind of use that experience to my advantage now," Todd said.

Todd, who hit every fairway and only missed one green, added: "It was like a video game out there today. Just thrilled with the way I'm hitting it and feeling out there."

Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66) are two shots off the pace heading into Sunday's final round, while D.J. Trahan (67) is a stroke further back.