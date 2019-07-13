×
Wiesberger's 61 sees in-form Austrian take share of Scottish Open lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13 Jul 2019
bernd-wiesberger
Wiesberger is a man in form.

Bernd Wiesberger's resurgence continued with an outstanding 10-under 61 on day two of the Scottish Open on Friday.

The Austrian's sensational round at The Renaissance Club saw him join Lee Slattery and Erik van Rooyen at the top of the leaderboard in a three-way tie on 14 under.

The 33-year-old carded 11 birdies - six of which came in a row from holes five to 10 - to maintain his strong form.

Wiesberger missed seven months with a wrist injury but won the Made in Denmark event in May and finished in a tie for second at last week's Irish Open.

"It's been tough the last year. Coming off injury, it's been hard but winning in Denmark a couple of weeks ago is a big boost to me," he said.

"I really enjoy my time out on the golf course again, maybe take it not as seriously as I've done before and let it go and that really helped me, just feeding off rounds like this today. I hadn't shot 10 under in a professional event yet, so that was a nice bonus. It's just going with the flow and things worked out very well today."

Englishman Slattery hit seven birdies in a blemish-free 64 on day two, while South African Van Rooyen also finished on seven under for the second day in a row.

Players needed a score of five under to make the cut, with Rickie Fowler and Padraig Harrington among those to miss out.

