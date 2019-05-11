Woods grouped with Molinari and Koepka at US PGA Championship

Tiger Woods celebrates winning the Masters

Tiger Woods will renew acquaintances with Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari at the US PGA Championship, having being grouped with the duo after beating both to win the Masters last month.

Woods won his first major since 2008 at Augusta, a triumph few thought possible with his career having been derailed by persistent back problems.

To do so he overhauled 2018 Open champion Molinari, who went into the final round in the lead, and held off the sustained challenge of Koepka, who finished a shot behind the 15-time major champion.

Koepka heads to Bethpage as the defending champion and is looking to become the first man to retain the title since Woods did so in 2007.

Two-time champion Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside 2005 winner Phil Mickelson and Jason Day, who prevailed at Whistling Straits four years ago.

The US PGA is the major Jordan Spieth requires to complete the career Grand Slam, and he will have world number one Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm for company in the first two rounds in Farmingdale.

World number two Justin Rose, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler form another of the premier groups at the second major of the year, which has been brought forward from its traditional August slot.

The first groups to tee off next Thursday at 6:45am local time contain Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun and Ben Cook, Scott Piercy and Brian Gay.