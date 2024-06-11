10 animals confirmed to appear in GTA 6 based on trailer

The GTA 6 trailer showed many wild and domestic animals that could be part of the upcoming game’s open world. Animals in Grand Theft Auto games are not new, as Grand Theft Auto 5 already has plenty of them. However, Rockstar Games is seemingly improving the flora and fauna of the upcoming title by adding a more diverse range of animals.

Real-life Florida is known for its wildlife, which was also reflected in the first trailer. This article lists 10 confirmed animals, fish, and birds in GTA 6 that you can easily spot in the first trailer.

10 animals that you can spot in the GTA 6 trailer 1

1) Miniature pincher dog

A miniature pincher dog in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

A miniature pincher dog can be seen running alongside two NPCs at the beach. However, it is a little tricky to spot because of its small size.

Trending

2) Green iguana

A green iguana in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

A green iguana pet can be seen on the shoulder of a homeless person at the Ocean Drive scene. We can also expect to see them in the wild.

3) North American alligator

A North American alligator in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

A North American alligator can be seen entering a convenience store. This is a real-life reference in the GTA 6 trailer where alligators often enter human habitat zones in Florida.

4) Loggerhead sea turtle

A loggerhead sea turtle in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The loggerhead sea turtles are huge creatures commonly found around Palm Beach in Florida. The GTA 6 trailer also depicts them swimming in a group.

5) Common bottlenose dolphin

A common bottlenose dolphin in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

A pod of common bottlenose dolphins can also be seen swimming near the beach. These are known to be friendly creatures that often interact with humans.

6) Tiger shark

A tiger shark in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tiger sharks are among the returning creatures in GTA 6, as they are also seen in the waters of Grand Theft Auto 5. These are a deadly type of fish that can kill a person with a single attack.

7) Brown pelican

A brown pelican in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pelicans are very common near seaside areas, and the GTA 6 map also appears to have them. A squadron of brown pelicans can be seen flying in a formation in the first trailer.

8) American Flamingo

American flamingos in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since flamingos are very common in real-life Florida, the State of Leonida in GTA 6 also has them. Although it is not the official state bird, many associate flamingos with Florida.

9) Rottweiler

A poster of a rottweiler in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although rottweilers were not seen in the first trailer, keen-eyed fans will notice a poster depicting the dog in one of the scenes. This indicates that the Chop-famed dog breed will return in the future.

10) Spotted duck

A spotted duck in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ducks will make their first appearance in the upcoming game. A flock of spotted ducks can be seen in the first GTA 6 trailer in the swamp scene. It is also a common bird in real-life Florida and was depicted as a detail in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles: