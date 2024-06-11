10 animals confirmed to appear in GTA 6 based on trailer

The GTA 6 trailer showed many wild and domestic animals that could be part of the upcoming game’s open world. Animals in Grand Theft Auto games are not new, as Grand Theft Auto 5 already has plenty of them. However, Rockstar Games is seemingly improving the flora and fauna of the upcoming title by adding a more diverse range of animals.
Real-life Florida is known for its wildlife, which was also reflected in the first trailer. This article lists 10 confirmed animals, fish, and birds in GTA 6 that you can easily spot in the first trailer.
10 animals that you can spot in the GTA 6 trailer 1
1) Miniature pincher dog
A miniature pincher dog can be seen running alongside two NPCs at the beach. However, it is a little tricky to spot because of its small size.
2) Green iguana
A green iguana pet can be seen on the shoulder of a homeless person at the Ocean Drive scene. We can also expect to see them in the wild.
3) North American alligator
A North American alligator can be seen entering a convenience store. This is a real-life reference in the GTA 6 trailer where alligators often enter human habitat zones in Florida.
4) Loggerhead sea turtle
The loggerhead sea turtles are huge creatures commonly found around Palm Beach in Florida. The GTA 6 trailer also depicts them swimming in a group.
5) Common bottlenose dolphin
A pod of common bottlenose dolphins can also be seen swimming near the beach. These are known to be friendly creatures that often interact with humans.
6) Tiger shark
Tiger sharks are among the returning creatures in GTA 6, as they are also seen in the waters of Grand Theft Auto 5. These are a deadly type of fish that can kill a person with a single attack.
7) Brown pelican
Pelicans are very common near seaside areas, and the GTA 6 map also appears to have them. A squadron of brown pelicans can be seen flying in a formation in the first trailer.
8) American Flamingo
Since flamingos are very common in real-life Florida, the State of Leonida in GTA 6 also has them. Although it is not the official state bird, many associate flamingos with Florida.
9) Rottweiler
Although rottweilers were not seen in the first trailer, keen-eyed fans will notice a poster depicting the dog in one of the scenes. This indicates that the Chop-famed dog breed will return in the future.
10) Spotted duck
Ducks will make their first appearance in the upcoming game. A flock of spotted ducks can be seen in the first GTA 6 trailer in the swamp scene. It is also a common bird in real-life Florida and was depicted as a detail in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.
Other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:
- Fake Grand Theft Auto 6 beta video
- Grand Theft Auto 6 map size
- New Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks
- New Grand Theft Auto 6 pictures
- Leaked carjacking feature