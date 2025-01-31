5 best Forza Horizon mods for GTA 5

While GTA 5 and Forza Horizon games are quite different from each other, there are a few commonalities, like cars. Both offer a plethora of rides for gamers to drive around in their picturesque maps. While it seems unlikely they would share elements officially, that can be done unofficially via mods. In fact, there are some interesting Forza Horizon mods available for the Rockstar Games title.

In this article, we will take a look at five Forza Horizon mods for GTA 5's story mode. That said, readers must note that using mods in the game's multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, can result in account suspension or a permanent ban.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the entries are arranged in no particular order.

Mercedes AMG One Forza Edition and 4 other Forza Horizon mods for GTA 5

1) Forza Horizon 5 Roads

Trending

Forza Horizon 5 Roads mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Grand Theft Auto 5 came out 11 years ago, and its map has barely seen any changes since, especially in story mode. While there are several map mods available, the Forza Horizon 5 Roads map can introduce a subtle, yet unique change.

As indicated by the name, it replaces the game's default roads with those from Forza Horizon 5. The textures are high-quality, and these modded roads cover almost the entire map. They fit quite well with the existing textures and make the map look fresh.

Download link

2) Mercedes AMG One Forza Edition

Mercedes AMG One Forza Edition is a mod that adds the Forza Horizon iteration of the car to GTA 5 story mode. The exterior design is exquisite, and the interior boasts an ultra-modern look with multiple screens and an unconventional, working, steering wheel.

The textures are detailed, and the mirrors are also reflective, all of which make this a fine mod for the Rockstar Games title.

Download link

3) Forza Horizon License Plate

Forza Horizon License Plate mod for GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Forza Horizon License Plate mod is simple, but something that Forza Horizon fans playing Grand Theft Auto 5 may find interesting. It adds different types of Forza Horizon-themed license plates to the game.

The image above shows a few iterations of these modded license plates. So, if you're bored of the default ones after all these years, this mod might seem worth trying.

Download link

4) 1995 Ferrari F50

The 1995 Ferrari F50 mod is one of the best GTA 5 mods for vintage car enthusiasts. It adds this car's iteration from Forza Horizon 4, featuring high-quality textures, reflective mirrors, functioning lights, a detailed interior with dials and gear, and more.

The car boasts a highly impressive exterior design and can be one of the best-looking cars in Grand Theft Auto 5. The mod description also states that it has improved handling, so driving it around the map of Los Santos and Blaine County should be an enjoyable experience.

Download link

5) FORZA HORIZON 5 Loading screen 4K

GTA 5 story mode loading with Forza Horizon 5 loading screen images (Image via gta5-mods.com)

GTA 5's loading screen features some of the game's best artwork from Rockstar Games. That said, if you're now bored of looking at the same images, the FORZA HORIZON 5 Loading screen 4K mod can freshen things up a bit.

This mod replaces the default loading screen art with high-quality images from Forza Horizon 5. Notably, this mod also changes the default controller image in the settings menu to that of the PlayStation Dualsense.

Download link

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback