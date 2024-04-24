5 best Minecraft mods for GTA 5 in 2024

The Grand Theft Auto modding community has curated a pretty good selection of the best Minecraft mods for GTA 5 in 2024. While Rockstar Games' 2013 title has quite a big playerbase, the same can be said for Mojang's sandbox sensation. An official collaboration between the two seems very unlikely, but players can use mods to make elements from one game cross over to the other.

Mods can make for a fun gameplay session or an entire replay of the 2013 title's story mode in a new way, keeping players busy and entertained before the series' next entry comes out.

For those interested, here are five of the best Minecraft mods for GTA 5 in 2024.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Minecraft mods for GTA 5 in 2024

Before downloading these mods, keep in mind that modding entails some risk, and your saves or game files may become corrupted. As such, always make backups of any files and saves that may be affected by the mods you're installing.

1) Minecraft Steve [Add-On Ped]

Modded Steve wielding a minigun at the Del Perro Pier (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Steve is the character players control in Minecraft. He is very well-known within the gaming community. While GTA 5's protagonists, Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips and Franklin Clinton themselves are popular, those who wish to play GTA 5 as Steve can do so by installing the Minecraft Steve [Add-On Ped] mod.

The modded character model of Steve is barely distinguishable from the actual one, making it one of the best Minecraft mods for GTA 5. That being said, it should be noted that the mod requires AddonPeds to work.

Download link

2) Minecraft Diamond Sword

The Minecraft Diamond Sword mod by Jotape replaces GTA 5's hatchet with the melee weapon from Minecraft. Just like the previous mod, it is also very detailed, quite faithful to the original, and can make this Rockstar Games title even more fun for fans while they wait for GTA 6 trailer 2.

What makes it one of the best Minecraft mods for GTA 5 is that it's a fully functional weapon, and almost every fan loves weapon mods. Installing this Minecraft Diamond Sword mod requires the OpenIV tool.

Download link

3) Minecraft Shirt

Minecraft shirt is one of the best Minecraft mods (Image via gta5-mods.com)

There are many clothing items to choose for the three lead characters in GTA 5, and TheSpikerOne's Minecraft Shirt mod provides an interesting option for Minecraft fans playing as Franklin. It's one of the best Minecraft mods for GTA 5, if you want a subtle reference to the sandbox game without making too many changes.

It adds a green shirt to the protagonist's outfit with a pixilated face on the front and a Minecraft logo at the back. The apparel is simplistic, as can be seen in the image above, but adds a unique option for fans of the other game to flaunt. Those interested in downloading it should note that it also requires the OpenIV tool.

Download link

4) Minecraft Diamond Sword Tattoo for Michael

The Minecraft mod tattoo applied on Michael (Image via gta5-mods.com)

As suggested by its name, tahay's Minecraft Diamond Sword Tattoo for Michael adds a tattoo of the weapon for Michael De Santa. It can be applied to the protagonist's calf and, albeit highly unconventional, is an interesting way to show that you are a Minecraft fan playing GTA 5 in 2024.

However, you will have to equip Michael with shorts for the tattoo to be visible. Additionally, just like some of the previous Minecraft mods mentioned in this list, installing Minecraft Diamond Sword Tattoo for Michael requires OpenIV.

Download link

5) Minecraft Jester Texture

GTA 5's Jester with Minecraft-themed textures (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The final entry on this list of the best Minecraft mods for GTA 5 is a Minecraft-themed texture for the Dinka Jester.

The Dinka Jester is a stylish electric sports car, seemingly a blend of the Acura NSX Concept and the McLaren MP4-12C. It can be stolen from the traffic in GTA 5 story mode.

This mod (also requiring OpenIV) renders the vehicle green and brown with pixilated textures all over, which are reminiscent of Minecraft's visuals. It is one of the best Minecraft mods for GTA 5, especially for those who want their characters and cars themed around the sandbox game.

Download link

Check out some other GTA mod articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback