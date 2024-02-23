5 best sedans in GTA Online in 2024 (post-The Chop Shop DLC)

Sedans are among the most common types of cars seen in real life, but that's not the case in GTA Online. People in this game tend to prefer sports cars or weaponized/armored vehicles, and nearly every other player owns one of each. However, that doesn't mean that sedans can't be sporty or weaponized. There are plenty of utilitarian sedans in the game that serve multiple purposes, whether it's for racing or protection.

Sometimes, you may just want an aesthetic car with enough seats for your entire crew. This is why sedans are quite appealing in GTA Online, and here's a short list of the best ones you can buy right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best GTA Online sedans to buy in 2024

1) Declasse Impaler SZ

The Impaler SZ in GTA Online is the latest car that was just added yesterday (February 22, 2024) as one of the drip-feed cars for The Chop Shop DLC. This vehicle is almost a 1:1 replica of the Chevrolet Impala SS, and that's the primary reason to buy it. The Impaler SZ has an unapologetic '90s look, and Rockstar Games has added some interesting modification options.

With a drag cowl for the hood, drag exhausts, and even a wheelie bar with a chute, you can keep the drag car aesthetic going. The Impaler SZ is not too extraordinary in terms of performance, which makes sense for an older car like this. It handles pretty well for a drag car, and the low speed makes it quite controllable. Players can buy the Impaler SZ from Southern SA Super Autos for just $1,280,000, and it's currently on sale at Luxury Autos.

2) Lampadati Cinquemila

The Cinquemila is a sleek, modern, luxury sedan based on the 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI. It's the fastest sedan in GTA Online in terms of lap times (1:04.665), as measured by popular YouTuber Broughy1322. The Cinquemila achieves this despite not having the highest top speed in its class.

The only issue it has regarding handling is that its brakes aren't that great, and it doesn't come to a halt immediately. The Cinquemila can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $1,740,000. It's a relatively new car added to the game with The Contract update.

3) Karin Asterope GZ

The Asterope GZ is another car from The Chop Shop DLC for GTA Online, and it was released alongside the update's launch. The car is based on the 5th gen Toyota Camry (XV30) and appears as a standard civilian vehicle. The Camry is one of the world's most popular sedans, so the Asterope GZ may be a familiar sight for many players.

Despite being such a standard-looking vehicle and coming with an extremely affordable price tag of just $459,000, the Asterope GZ is quite fast and has exceptional handling. It's a decent car overall, even though it might not be the most visually stunning.

4) Enus Deity

The Deity is heavily based on the 3rd gen Bentley Flying Spur and in-game, it's basically a 4-door variant of the Paragon R. Just like the Cinquemila, it was added to GTA Online as part of The Contracts update. However, a bonus is that the Deity received the capability to be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades — either the Remote Control Unit or the Missile Lock-on Jammer.

It can also be equipped with Armor Plating two front-facing machine guns, and it has the option to install Slick Proximity Mines. The Deity handles much like a sports car, although it's not fast. This sedan can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $1,845,000 and has a trade price of $1,383,750.

5) Obey Tailgater S

The Tailgater S, added with the Los Santos Tuners update, may easily be considered the coolest-looking sedan in the game. Its sporty looks seem inspired by the 3rd and 4th gen Audi RS3 Sedan, and it also comes with some Audi-inspired liveries.

Although it's not the fastest sedan in terms of raw speed or lap times, the Tailgater S handles quite well. It sometimes feels a bit heavy and sluggish, which is why it lags behind some of the other faster sedans like the Cinquemila. The car is priced at $1,495,000 at Legendary Motorsport but has a trade price of $1,121,250.

