Today's GTA Online update (February 29 - March 6, 2024) adds a fresh batch of cars worth buying for various reasons. Every week, there's a new set of discounts on vehicles, upgrades, and other purchasable items. There is also a new set of cars on display at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos, the two in-game vehicle showrooms that often feature cars removed from purchase.

Some of these cars are often worth purchasing due to the huge discounts they're being offered or simply because they're being featured at one of the showrooms. Others are valuable because you can't purchase them from the in-game websites anymore.

Here's a list of the cars you should try to acquire in this week's GTA Online update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writers.

5 cars worth getting after latest GTA Online update

1) Annis Euros

The Euros is a tuner car that was added to the game alongside the Los Santos Tuners update. It's one of several cars that are based on the Nissan 350Z and 370Z, and this is quite obvious from the design. In terms of performance, the Euros is a front-engine AWD vehicle that allows for decent handling.

This handling helps it achieve faster lap times despite the speed and acceleration being quite average. If you love tuners, you'd definitely want to add the Eunos to your collection. It usually costs $1,800,000 at Legendary Motorsports, but the latest GTA Online weekly update has brought its price down to $1,080,000 with a 40% discount.

2) Dinka Jester RR

The Jester RR is another exceptionally good tuner that's on discount this week. As the Toyota GR Supra was the primary inspiration for this vehicle, it's the most modern or futuristic-looking tuner in the game. Its performance is also pretty good, as it's the fastest tuner in terms of top speed.

The acceleration is a bit underwhelming, but the decent handling makes up for it. Under usual conditions, the Jester RR is sold at Legendary Motorsport for $1,970,000, but with the latest GTA Online update, it can be grabbed for just $1,182,000 due to a 40% discount.

3) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Itali GTO Stinger TT is a ridiculously fast vehicle that's based mostly on a Ferrari Roma. It's one of the most beautiful Ferrari-based cars in GTA Online, and the HSW performance upgrade makes it the fastest land vehicle in-game with a top speed of 168.5 mph (Tested by YouTuber Broughy1322).

It can also employ Imani Tech upgrades like Armor Plating and the Missile Lock-on Jammer. This makes it a complete package, justifying the $2,380,000 price tag. However, thanks to the latest GTA Online update, you can get it for just $1,428,000 after a 40% discount.

4) Emperor Vectre

The Vectre is an often underrated tuner that's based on the Lexus RC F. Unlike the other two tuners mentioned on this list, the Vectre can't be installed with a Drift Tuning Modification at the LS Car Meet in GTA Online. However, it can still use Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires.

Although it's not the fastest tuner in terms of top speed, its impressive acceleration and handling propel it to second place in this category in terms of lap times. There's no discount on the Vectre with this week's GTA Online update, but it's available as a Test Ride vehicle at the LS Car Meet at its usual price of $1,785,000.

5) Albany Cavalcade XL

The Cavalcade XL in GTA Online is an SUV based on the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade that was added alongside the Chop Shop DLC. It's not the fastest SUV in the game, but it's definitely a good-looking one and boasts impressive handling. There aren't many customization options on the Cavalcade XL, but the unique look makes it worth buying.

It's also one of the newest vehicles added to the game, so car collectors who haven't acquired this vehicle yet have the perfect opportunity to do so now. The latest GTA Online update hasn't put this car on discount, so you'll have to buy it for $1,665,000 from Luxury Autos.

Collecting new and useful cars with every GTA Online update is a great way to spend your time as you wait for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. In other developments, an insider believes a GTA 6 release date in early 2025 is likely.

Check out some more related GTA content here:

Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride II GTA 6 trailer 2 II GTA 6 development II Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles II Best Imani Tech vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Will you be getting any of these cars this week? Yes No 0 votes