5 easiest ways to make money in GTA Online in 2025

The consistent introduction of new businesses, heists, and missions over the years has made making money in GTA Online incredibly easy. In 2025, there are a plethora of options, even for newcomers, to kickstart their journey towards building a criminal empire in Los Santos and Blaine County. That said, with the sheer number of options available, one may require a bit of assistance in picking the best ones.

In this article, we will take a look at five of the easiest ways to make money in GTA Online, though some of them need an initial investment.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Payphone Hits and 4 other easiest ways to make money in GTA Online in 2025

1) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is a heist-like quest that features five setup missions and one finale. It pays $500,000 upon each successful completion, along with a $250,000 bonus for the first attempt.

The best thing about the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is that it needs no investment at all, so both newcomers and veterans can give it a go. It is a pretty good option to make millions in GTA Online without using any money glitches over time.

To start the quest, visit Vincent Effenburger at the yellow V icon in Los Santos. If the icon is not visible, make sure that you are not in an active mission or inside a building, and wait for Vincent's phone call.

2) Acid Lab sales

The business is set up inside this truck (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Acid Lab is one of the easiest businesses to operate in the game. All it needs is resupplying at periodic intervals, either via resupply missions or purchases. The product will be manufactured in the background as long as supplies are available, or until the maximum limit is met, which can take a few hours.

Selling a complete batch pays a bit over $200,000. The sell missions are pretty simple too, and always spawn only one delivery vehicle regardless of the amount of product (unlike many other businesses), which should benefit solo players. To get the Acid Lab in GTA Online, you must complete The First Dose DLC missions.

Setting up this business will cost $750,000; which isn't cheap, but not as expensive as other businesses either.

3) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits official cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

Payphone Hits is a moneymaking method tied to the Celebrity Solutions Agency business, and they are the easiest of the bunch. These assassination missions have a $15,000 base payout and take only a few minutes to finish. Completing the optional objectives results in a $30,000 bonus.

A Payphone Hit can be played every 10 minutes by answering a ringing payphone. This is represented by a blue telephone icon that shows up when you are near any of its dedicated spawn locations. That said, you can also call Franklin Clinton to request this job.

To unlock Payphone Hits, you must buy a GTA Online Agency and complete three Security Contracts.

4) Tow Truck Services

Salvage Yard promotional image (Image via Rockstar Games)

Truck Truck Services are a part of the GTA Online Salvage Yard business. A Tow Truck can be bought as an upgrade for this establishment, and then be used to launch Tow Truck Services, which involves towing in marked vehicles.

Once a vehicle is brought in, you will be somewhere paid between $30,000 and $60,000 after 96 minutes. This time can be cut down to 48 minutes by purchasing the Salvage Yard's Staff upgrade.

Salvage Yard Robberies are also a part of this business. They aren't too difficult, but not as easy as Tow Truck Services. Three Robberies can be played per week, each paying a few hundred thousand dollars.

5) FIB Files

The Darnell Bros Garment Factory business in GTA Online features four FIB Files. They are also like heists since they have some setup missions (three in total) leading up to a finale. However, they are pretty easy to beat and pay around $150,000. Do note that one of the four will be marked as the Priority File every week, and pay around $300,000.

The Priority File is playable once a week, whereas the rest are repeatable. These jobs were added with December 2024's GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update.

