5 facts about the Declasse Lifeguard in GTA Online

The Declasse Lifeguard in GTA Online is a unique emergency vehicle with a Lifeguard theme seen on the Los Santos beachfront when playing Story Mode. The vehicle can be bought in Grand Theft Auto Online, and it might be something car collectors would love to obtain.

The car was removed from the in-game internet and wasn't available for purchase for a while, but the latest weekly update has added it back for sale. So, here are some interesting facts about this vehicle that every GTA Online car aficionado should know about before buying it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five facts about GTA Online's Declasse Lifeguard

1) It's a modified Granger

The Declasse Lifeguard is a modified variant of the regular Granger in GTA Online, also known as Granger 3500LX, according to its badging. The Granger is heavily based on the tenth-generation Chevrolet Suburban, and the Lifeguard is inspired by real-life California Lifeguard vehicles. It even has a similar paint job and equipment (a surfboard and two rescue cans).

The Granger costs only $35,000, but the Lifeguard costs an astounding $865,000, even though it's essentially just a reskin. This means players can't just steal and save one in their garage, unlike the regular Granger. The Park Ranger, another unique emergency vehicle available only to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players, is also a reskin of the Granger.

2) Spawns in parked locations

The Lifeguard spawns in several locations across the Los Santos beachfront in Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode, especially at the Lifeguard stations. However, to see it spawn in traffic in multiplayer, players will need to own a Lifeguard themselves. There are at least two different variants that can spawn on the map — one with a black plastic bullbar in the front and another without it.

3) Currently available at Simeon's

With the latest GTA Online weekly update released on February 15, 2024, players can buy the Declasse Lifeguard from Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. It doesn't come with a discount, so the price is fixed at $865,000. This vehicle doesn't have any modification options at LS Customs other than things like the license plate.

However, it can be customized and even upgraded with performance upgrades at the Vehicle Workshop in the Mammoth Avenger and the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) in GTA Online. This might be due to what many believe was a bug introduced with The Criminal Enterprises update.

4) No longer sold

The Lifeguard was one of many vehicles that Rockstar removed from GTA Online with the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries update in June 2023. Previously, it was available from Warstock Cache & Carry, like all other purchasable Emergency vehicles in the game.

As such, if you don't already own this vehicle, head to Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport to acquire it. However, it should be purchased by February 21, 2024, as next week's update will remove it from the showroom.

5) Purchasable emergency vehicle

The Lifeguard is one of several purchasable emergency vehicles in the game. Some of these, like the police cars, were added to GTA Online with The Chop Shop DLC. In comparison to the police cars, however, the Lifeguard is relatively cheap. As of The Chop Shop update, players can buy three police vehicles (the Stanier LE Cruiser, the Unmarked Cruiser, and the Riot) and a Park Ranger car.

Another lifeguard vehicle that was previously purchasable but has now been removed is the Nagasaki Blazer Lifeguard, which is a Lifeguard variant of the regular Blazer quad bike. This vehicle can spawn in when driving a quad bike across the Los Santos beachfront, specifically around the lifeguard stands.

