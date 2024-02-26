5 games to play in 2024 when bored with GTA Online

GTA Online has been going strong for a decade, and Rockstar Games is still adding new content. However, things have slowed down quite a bit, and players are starting to get bored of grinding the same missions and heists to earn money. Naturally, some are looking for alternatives to pass the time before the studio ultimately rolls out the next installment in the series.

While this is a good step, some players are also confused about what other games they can try in 2024 if they're bored with GTA Online. Well, the internet is brimming with exciting content, some completely different, whereas others offer experiences similar to Grand Theft Auto Online.

This article lists five titles that will keep you entertained if you're bored with online multiplayer.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five interesting games you should try out when taking a break from GTA Online

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a fantastic, open-world, action-packed video game that will keep you busy for a long time. Created by CD Projekt Red, it tells the story of the protagonist who is traveling through the Night City and needs to complete missions as the story unravels around him.

The game has a sophisticated character customization level, making it extremely good. Even though the game had a rocky release, the studio managed to bounce back from the setback. The new expansion of Phantom Liberty is also creating waves on the internet since Idris Alba, a famous Hollywood actor, is a part of it.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is also a Rockstar Games project that sets the bar high for anything else from the studio. Not only does the game have a heart-touching story of Arthur Morgan and his gang escaping the authorities and trying to start a new life, but it is also packed with some amazing features.

There are some amazing RDR 2 features that would even make GTA 6 a better title. This is a testament to the effort developers put into the game. The quality of graphics, character models, NPC AI, and several other things in the game are worth exploring and will be the perfect time pass if you're bored of GTA Online.

3) Watch Dogs Series

The Watch Dogs series is, quite frankly, a roller coaster of emotions and action. The first game focuses on Aiden, a professional hacker, searching for criminals who hurt his family. The others also have a similar formula but keep improving in graphics and gameplay mechanics.

While the title might be old, it still packs a punch. The hacking feature is one of the sought-after features that GTA 6 players want to see in the game as well. On top of that, the parkour and other movements are quite refined, making the overall experience worth the time.

4) Just Cause 2

While the Just Cause series has tons of mindless action and chaos, the second part is the most enjoyable. You play Rico Rodriguez, a secret agent tasked to return to the island of Panau in search of his friend and mentor.

The game has tons of action and explosions that will keep you interested for quite some time. The game's main focus is mindless chaos and mayhem rather than the story. So, if you're bored of GTA Online but miss all the grand action from the game, then Just Cause 2 is the perfect title that you should try.

5) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

This is the latest addition to the series, where you will meet the legendary protagonists Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu and explore the game's vast open world as they look for trouble and cause chaos.

The game has been quite successful because of its story, action, and gameplay mechanics. The game also has some great features that GTA 6 should have, too. Overall, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a very enjoyable game that will keep you entertained at every step with its hilarious dialogues and exciting action.

Check out our other interesting GTA articles:

Games like Grand Theft Auto || Best RPGs to try || Best FPS games to play before GTA 6 || Amazing open-world games || GTA games Netflix should add || Top free games you can try ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you tried the new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion yet? No, not yet Yes, it's amazing 0 votes