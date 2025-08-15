5 GTA Online purchases to avoid this week (Aug 15-20, 2025)

The number of things one can purchase in GTA Online has grown over the years, thanks to Rockstar Games continually adding fresh content via free DLCs. This includes vehicles, weapons, clothing, properties, and more. While there are many great things to claim in the multiplayer, there are also those that players should avoid, even if they are on a discount.

Ad

Yes, there are lots of ways to make money in Los Santos, but saving cash can also prove quite helpful in the long run. So, in this article, we will look at five GTA Online purchases to avoid this week.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA Online purchases to avoid this week: Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic, Precision Rifle, and more (August 15 - 20, 2025)

1) Declasse Weaponized Tampa

Ad

Trending

The Weaponized Tampa in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is a Muscle Car, whose design is seemingly based on the 1970 Dodge Dart Demon. This vehicle comes with a minigun mounted on its roof, and can also be fitted with front-firing missile launchers and a rear-firing mortar launcher. Furthermore, its stock minigun can be replaced with dual remote miniguns.

Ad

This makes the Declasse Weaponized Tampa quite interesting. However, players shouldn't purchase it from Warstock Cache and Carry this week. That is because they have a chance to get it for free as the Podium Vehicle. Although the odds of winning are low, they should give it a try, and avoid spending over a million for the car at the moment.

2) Karin Calico GTF

Karin Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Calico GTF is a sports car with great customizability and an impressive top speed. The vehicle's exterior appears to be inspired by the Toyota Celica, and it is also compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Ad

Those interested can get it for $1,995,000 (or for its $1,496,250 Trade Price) from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, but they should avoid doing so right now. The Calico GTF is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride in this GTA Online weekly update, and those who finish in the top four in LS Car Meet Series races for two days in a row through August 20, 2025, will get the car for free.

3) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Ad

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic debuted pretty recently with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. It is just a widebody variant of the original Cheetah Classic, with a price tag of $1,950,500 on Legendary Motorsport.

Ad

Rockstar Games has discounted the car by 30% this week, but players should still avoid getting it. That's because it is a lot more expensive that the original (which costs $865,000), has identical performance, and lacks severely in the visual customization department.

Check out: How to get free Pegassi Torero XO

4) Precision Rifle

The Precision Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Precision Rifle falls in GTA Online's Sniper Rifles category, but lacks the most essential element, a scope. While the damage dealt per shot is high, the weapon isn't very effective in long-ranged combat, and does not feature room for any type of attachments either.

Ad

What's even worse is that the Precision Rifle costs $450,000. Although it is off by 40% in the Gun Van for GTA+ members this week, they are advised not to make this purchase. Instead, they should get the Heavy Sniper for $38,150, and upgrade it to its extremely useful MK II variant for an extra $165,375.

Read more: GTA Online weekly discounts

5) Declasse Drift Yosemite

Drift Yosemite poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Drift Yosemite is a pick-up truck, likely based on the Chevrolet C10. Its performance isn't anything to write home about, but the vehicle is quite fun to drive when Drift Tuning is installed.

Ad

Notably, the Drift Yosemite's $1,308,000 price tag is off by 50% this week in GTA Online. However, players should consider avoiding it, as the brand new Declasse Drift Walton L35, a similar, Drift Tuning-compatible pick-up truck is currently free on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More