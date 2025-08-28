Every GTA Online weekly update brings about fresh discounts, and that's something that many players look forward to. Even if the weekly update contains few to no bonuses or new content, discounts can be a great way to get the vehicles on your wishlist.

There are no significant discounts with the latest GTA Online weekly update, although there is some new content. Nevertheless, some unique vehicles have minor price cuts this week, so it's as good a time as any to grab them.

With that in mind, here are all of the currently active GTA Online weekly discounts that will be available until September 3, 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

All currently active GTA Online weekly discounts (August 28 - September 3, 2025)

The Veto Modern and the Veto Classic are both on sale (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online weekly update offers 30% discounts on a moderately large selection of vehicles, along with 40% and even 100% discounts on specific items/modifications.

100% discount

All 16 colors for the RUNE Kosatka

40% discount

Widowmaker (exclusively for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van) – $349,300

30% discount

RUNE Kosatka + Upgrades (Submarine) – $1,540,000

Benefactor Schlagen GT (High-end sports car) – $910,000

Buckingham Alpha-Z1 (Propeller plane) – $1,484,000

Buckingham Nimbus (Business jet plane) – $1,330,000

Dinka Veto Classic (Go-kart) – $626,000

Dinka Veto Modern (Go-kart) – $696,000

Gallivanter Baller ST (Luxury SUV) – $623,000

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (LAPV) – $1,256,000

Karin Hotring Everon (Stock car truck) – $1,253,000

Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat (Armed patrol boat) – $2,068,000

Maibatsu Penumbra FF (Tuner car) – $966,000

Mammoth Squaddie (Military light utility vehicle) – $791,000

Western Company Annihilator Stealth (Stealth helicopter) – $2,709,000

El Strickler (exclusively in the Gun Van) – $486,500

The El Strickler is a custom variant of the Vom Feuer Military Rifle named after cartel boss Juan Strickler, aka El Rubio. What makes it unique is the blue and gold engraved exterior, along with pre-installed modifications like an extended clip, a scope, a blue-tinted flashlight, and blue tracer rounds.

The Widomaker, on the other hand, is a futuristic plasma machine gun that is identical in performance to the Minigun. It's modeled after a weapon used by the Republican Space Rangers, animated characters in the HD Universe games who have their own TV series.

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: Best things to get

The Penumbra FF has some of the best liveries of any car in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Company Annihilator Stealth is among the best vehicles you can buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update. It hasn't been on sale in a long time, so now is the best time to get it if you don't already own it.

As its name suggests, this is a stealth variant of the Black Hawk, so you can avoid enemy radars and travel quietly across the map. It has a crew capacity of six, including the pilot, and you can also rappel down from the hold.

Furthermore, you can choose between two of the available go-karts on sale or buy both. The Dinka Veto Classic and the Dinka Veto Modern are the only available go-karts in GTA Online, so if you're a vehicle collector, you'd definitely want them in your garage. The latter is faster and looks better, but they handle exactly like you'd expect from go-karts.

Lastly, another vehicle you should add to your garage with this GTA Online weekly update is the Maibatsu Penumbra FF. Tuner fans will definitely appreciate it not just for its looks, but for its exceptional handling, decent speed, and the ability to drift really well.

