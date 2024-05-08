5 luxury cars we'd like to see in GTA 6

In a game series where players prefer to drive the fastest and toughest vehicles around, luxury cars are often overlooked, but this doesn't have to be the case with GTA 6. Rockstar will undoubtedly want to set a new standard in terms of realism and immersion in an open-world game with a modern setting. One of the best ways to ensure this is to have a more balanced range of vehicles.

This can be done by introducing plenty of new luxury cars in GTA 6. In fact, not many cars belong to this category in Grand Theft Auto Online, the massively multiplayer GTA game that keeps adding new vehicles. The next game should also make this a separate category itself.

We present a list of luxury cars from the series as well as from real life that deserve to be in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 luxury cars that Rockstar should add in GTA 6

1) Enus Deity

An Enus Deity as it appears in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

When it comes to luxury cars in the Grand Theft Auto series, the first car manufacturer that comes to mind is Enus. The company is based on Rolls-Royce, and most of its in-game vehicles cater to comfort. Now, players seem to have spotted the Enus Jubilee in the GTA 6 trailer, which is great, but we also need the Deity.

This is by far the best Enus car in the game, as it comes with Imani Tech modifications, has decent performance, and looks stunning. It's also considered one of the most luxurious vehicles in GTA Online.

2) Enus Stafford

The Stafford is a one-of-a-kind vehicle (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

The only thing Enus is missing in its lineup in GTA Online is more vintage luxury cars, with the Stafford being the only one. Before introducing more old-school luxury vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar should first bring back the Stafford. Every in-game car collector adores the Enus Stafford, and its elegance more than makes up for its lack of performance.

3) Mercedes-Benz 540K

GTA 6 could compete with the Mafia series by introducing such exquisite cars (Image via Wikipedia)

In the Grand Theft Auto Universe, Mercedes-Benz cars are represented by the Benefactor brand. However, Benefactor doesn't have many luxury cars in its lineup, let alone vintage ones. Rockstar should introduce more classic cars from the 30s, 40s, and 50s to Grand Theft Auto 6, which would make it somewhat of a competitor to the Mafia games. The Mercedes-Benz 540K is a classic luxury vehicle that deserves to be in the next game.

4) Rolls-Royce Spectre

An electric Rolls-Royce is just what GTA 6 needs (Image via Wikipedia)

Rockstar has introduced plenty of Rolls-Royce cars in the game as different Enus models, but it's yet to add the Spectre. This is an electric grand tourer, and there aren't any electric Enus cars in a Grand Theft Auto game yet. Plenty of electric cars have been added in every category, and this car should also be considered.

5) Mercedes-Benz 600

GTA 6 needs more limousines (Image via Wikipedia)

Luxury cars shouldn't be restricted to regular sedans and coupes in the GTA series. Grand Theft Auto 6 needs more limousines, and one of the most unique limos they can introduce in the next game is the Mercedes-Benz 600. This is often considered one of the most opulent cars ever made, and the interior should be highly customizable to reflect that.

