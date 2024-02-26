5 unnecessary things in GTA Online that shouldn't return in GTA 6 Online

GTA 5 Online is one of the industry's longest-running and most successful multiplayer games. While Rockstar Games broke many barriers with the game, it also added some features that are not necessary for the context. The multiplayer gaming fans are now looking forward to what Rockstar Games will bring with the Online version of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Although the multiplayer variant has yet to be officially acknowledged, fans saw a glimpse of it in the notorious September 2022 leaks. With that being said, this article lists five unnecessary things in GTA Online that should not return in GTA 6 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five things from Grand Theft Auto Online that should not included in the upcoming GTA 6 Online

1) Unorthodox flying vehicles

Rockstar Games went out of bounds by adding several unorthodox flying vehicles, such as the GTA Online Oppressor Mk II. The multiplayer game currently has four flyable vehicles, not planes or helicopters. While regular aircraft are acceptable in the game, the studio should not bring back vehicles such as the Imponte Deluxo, Pegassi Oppressor, etc.

The currently available flying bikes and cars are overpowered and despised by most of the player base. The integrated weapons in these vehicles are also a significant cause of the problem.

2) Alerting others about your activities

The multiplayer game has a very annoying practice of alerting other players in your lobby about your activities. Whether you source cargo or sell products to make money in GTA Online, Rockstar Games alerts others and encourages them to destroy your goods for petty cash rewards.

This system should not be included in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online and allow players to grind their jobs in peace. Alerting others also promotes grief in the game. Therefore, the same should not be repeated in the upcoming title.

3) Futuristic weapons

The multiplayer game currently has over 100 weapons that come in handy in various situations. However, some futuristic weapons, such as Up-n-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer, Widowmaker, and others, do not match the game's theme. Undoubtedly, the Up-n-Atomizer is one of the most useful weapons in GTA Online. Still, it is not suitable for a real-life depicting game.

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be more realistic, Rockstar Games should discontinue adding unorthodox futuristic weapons to keep the gameplay balanced. Even if the studio decides to add them, they should limit such weapons to particular game modes only.

4) Useless properties

Rockstar Games currently offers 20 different types of properties in GTA Online. However, some of them serve little to no purpose in the game, eventually becoming useless purchases. The Casino Penthouse, Yacht, Facility, etc., are some properties that become useless after a short time.

It is obvious that purchasable properties are a major reason to return to Grand Theft Auto 6. Therefore, Rockstar Games should make each establishment effective and valuable for longer durations. While houses and apartments can be excluded, the other properties should offer some decent assignments to keep players interested in them for a long.

5) Unskippable cut scenes

The community often complains that Grand Theft Auto Online is mostly about seeing black loading screens and unskippable cut scenes. While the Story Mode allows you to skip such animations, the multiplayer mode forces players to watch the cut scene for the entire duration.

Rockstar Games should address this in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online and allow players to skip long animations at their will. This could be one of the major changes in GTA 6 that could also improve the overall gaming experience. The ability to skip cut scenes will mostly help the repeating players.

