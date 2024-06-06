7 fastest cars in GTA 5 Story Mode that should return in GTA 6

GTA 5 Story Mode has over 300 vehicles that you can drive. While most of them can be stolen from the streets, others need to be purchased from the in-game automobile websites. GTA 6 is expected to have some cars returning from the current game. While the first trailer showcased a bunch of them, fans are looking forward to seeing more.

This article lists seven of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Story Mode that Rockstar Games should consider adding to GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion. The fast cars listed here are not in chronological order.

7 fast cars from GTA 5 Story Mode that should be in GTA 6

1) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator - 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is one of the best cars to drive in GTA 5 Story Mode. It is a special variant of the Vapid Dominator and comes with a permanent Pißwasser livery.

GTA 6 should have the Vapid Pißwasser Dominator as an NPC vehicle and allow players to keep it. The muscle car is a beast on a straight line.

2) Truffade Adder - 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h)

The Truffade Adder is one of the most luxurious and expensive cars in GTA 5 Story Mode. It is an in-game version of the real-life Bugatti Super Veyron.

The Truffade Adder should definitely return in GTA 6. However, its price should be adjusted for the upcoming game.

3) Pegassi Zentorno - 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h)

The Pegassi Zentorno is one of the most desired vehicles in GTA 5 Story Mode. Although it is an NPC car, its spawn occurrences are very rare.

The Pegassi Zentorno was spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer. Rockstar Games must ensure it adds the car to the final version of the game and increase its spawn rates.

4) Grotti Turismo R - 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h)

A custom build Grotti Turismo R (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Grotti Turismo R is one of the best cars you can buy in GTA 5 Story Mode. It is a luxury supercar that has great handling and style.

The vehicle will definitely fit the vibe of Vice City, and Rockstar Games should add it to GTA 6 Story Mode.

5) Grotti Cheetah - 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h)

The Grotti Cheetah in GTA 5 Story Mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Cheetah is a legendary car in the GTA series, and it is seemingly coming to GTA 6.

The first trailer of the upcoming game seemingly showcased a slightly modified version of the vehicle in the Ocean Drive scene. However, we have to wait until the game’s release to know for sure.

6) Pfister Comet - 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h)

A promotional image for the Pfister Comet (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pfister Comet is one of the oldest vehicles in the series and is a very popular NPC car.

While GTA 5 multiplayer version has many versions of the Comet, Rockstar Games should add the base version to GTA 6. The car is very reliable for fast traveling across the map.

7) Annis Elegy RH8 - 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h)

A screenshot of the Annis Elegy RH8 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Annis Elegy RH8 is a special vehicle in GTA 5 Story Mode that many players don’t know about. Therefore, Rockstar Games should add it to GTA 6 Story Mode as a common NPC car.

The Annis Elegy RH8 is one of the best free-roam cars that also has great customization.

