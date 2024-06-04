10 crazy little details in GTA 5 you must know

The GTA 5 Story Mode has many hidden gems to offer for those willing to take the time to find them. With the title over a decade old, the player base has already found hundreds of interesting details that Rockstar Games has included in the game. Still, various new things are discovered every other day. This signifies how much attention to detail the developer has put into the game.

This article lists ten insane minor details that every GTA 5 player must know.

Note: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ten remarkable little details in GTA 5 that you should know in 2024

1) NPCs comment on your car

Trending

The NPCs will comment on your car depending on how you treat it. If you drive some of the best story mode cars in GTA 5, they will praise it and take pictures with their phones. However, if you drive a damaged or dirty car, the NPCs will call you out.

2) Same mission, different dialogs

A screenshot from Casing the Jewel Store mission (Image via GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games went the extra mile with mission designs and added additional dialogs for the same scenarios. If you fail a mission and restart it, sometimes you may hear slightly different variants of dialogs from other characters.

3) UFOs are more common than you think

While many players know that there are UFOs in the State of San Andreas, they often don’t realize how common they are. Most UFOs appear after you complete 100% of the game. However, there is an underwater UFO in GTA 5 that is available to explore at all times.

4) The NYC taxi experience

An NPC asking for a taxi (Image via GTA Wiki)

Stealing another’s taxi is a very common phenomenon in New York City and you can do the same in GTA 5. You can enter a taxi called by NPCs at the LSIA. However, it will make the original passenger mad and they may try to fight you for this.

5) Sending hunting pictures to others

By default, Trevor has to send his hunting pictures to Cletus Ewing to earn money. It is one of the coolest things to do in GTA 5. However, you can send the pictures to other contacts as well to see their reactions. Most times they will reply angrily or confused.

6) New vehicles appear after completing the story

A Zentorno in GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

After you complete the story, the game will spawn new NPC vehicles on the map. You can steal them and store them in your garages. Sometimes, you can also find uniquely customized versions of old cars.

7) Aftermath of Friend Request

A screenshot from the Friend Request mission (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Friend Request mission is considered one of the most logically inaccurate missions in the GTA series. However, it has a little detail that many players often miss. If you visit the same Suburban store after the mission, the cashier will ask you about the interview at the Lifeindaver office.

8) NPCs report you to the cops

NPCs in Vinewood Boulevard (Image via GTA Wiki)

Players often wonder how the cops in GTA 5 know their exact location after a crime. It is because some nearby NPCs report you to the police through the phone. You can sometimes hear them snitching about you.

9) Molly’s tragic death

Moments before Molly’s death (Image via GTA Wiki)

While other antagonists in the game need to be killed in the story, Molly in GTA 5 is the only villain who gets killed by her own mistake. During the mission Legal Trouble, she gets sucked into the engine of a plane without you doing anything.

10) Vehicle lights turn on while raining

Gloomy weather in Los Santos (Image via GTA Wiki)

The lights of the moving vehicles in GTA 5 automatically turn on when it’s dark. You can also notice this thing during the day when it rains and gets a little gloomy. However, this occurrence is uncommon as the rain and gloomy weather is very rare in Los Santos.

Other stories on Grand Theft Auto:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback