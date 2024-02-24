5 facts about Paragon R in GTA Online

The Paragon R is currently being offered at a discount in GTA Online, and it's also available in one of the two in-game car showrooms this week (till February 28, 2024). This is one of countless cars in the sports category that players purchase not only for speed and handling but also for appearance. The most important factor, however, is the price-to-performance ratio, and the Enus Paragon R lives up to its price.

In this article, we have compiled everything you need to know about the Paragon R in GTA Online. Some of these facts are critical to know if you intend to buy the vehicle, while others may persuade you to do so even if you hadn't planned to.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 interesting facts about GTA Online's Paragon R

1) It's a Bentley

The Enus Paragon R is almost an exact replica of the third-generation Bentley Continental GT in terms of its overall design. Enus is a fictional car manufacturer in the HD Universe that's heavily based on Rolls Royce and Bentley. As such, all Enus cars in GTA Online are primarily inspired by real-life Rolls-Royce or Bentley cars.

2) It's no longer sold on the website

A total of 188 GTA Online cars were removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update in June 2023. The Paragon R was included in this list, and as of today, players can't buy it from any in-game website. Before this heavily criticized update, you could purchase the car from Legendary Motorsport, like most luxury sports cars.

Thankfully, Rockstar has made this rare car available to the average player with this week's update (February 22). The Paragon R in GTA Online can be found at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport until February 28, 2024. So, if you want to add this vehicle to your collection, you must buy it before this date.

3) It justifies its cost

Before the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, players could buy the Paragon R for just $905,000 from Legendary Motorsport. This made it a highly affordable sports car, as cars in this category usually cost much more. At the moment, with the latest GTA Online weekly update, there's a 30% discount on it, so the price is down to just $633,000.

The Paragon R may not be among the fastest cars in GTA Online, but its top speed of 123.25 mph is nothing to scoff at. There's nothing to complain about at this price point, and it only takes it further with its performance. The Paragon R has excellent acceleration coupled with decent braking, and it handles admirably. All things considered, the vehicle has a great price-to-performance ratio.

4) There are multiple variants

The Paragon R also has an armored version called the Paragon R (Armored). It's the same car but with some added armor plating that allows it to survive one direct explosion. Additionally, it comes equipped with bullet-resistant glass that can withstand 15 normal rounds before breaking.

The Paragon R (Armored) is also fitted with two front-facing machine guns for the driver. There's another car that looks almost identical to the Paragon R but has four doors instead of two. This is the Enus Deity, one of the best sedans in GTA Online that comes with the ability to install Imani Tech upgrades.

5) Transmission bug

There is an odd transmission glitch with the Paragon R. The vehicle has 8 gears by default, which causes issues when you upgrade the transmission because it adds one more gear. The Paragon R loses the ability to downshift itself as it reaches ninth gear. This means that unless you manually enter reverse, you'll probably have difficulty accelerating on the next start.

