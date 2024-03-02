The developer of GTA 5 RP server host FiveM, Cfx.re, has shared updates regarding what the team has been working on in their latest Community Pulse blog. These include support improvements, server security fixes, anti-cheat updates, game development updates, and more. Some also affect RedM, a multiplayer modification framework for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Notably, Cfx.re had been acquired by Rockstar Games in August 2023. That said, let's take a closer look at everything you need to know about the latest updates provided by the popular GTA 5 RP server host devs.

Cfx.re's latest Community Pulse provides new updates about GTA 5 RP server host FiveM

Cfx.re has released a new Community Pulse blog marking six months since their acquisition by Rockstar Games. The post mentions how their development methods have changed in the period and provides an insight into what they have been working on.

The devs of the popular GTA 5 RP server host, FiveM, have welcomed new support agents to help efficiently clear more tickets and improve the overall support system. They are also working on the implementation of self-service processes for common actions on FiveM accounts, as well as creating new articles for frequent support issues.

Brief on support improvements and more (Image via forum.cfx.re)

Cfx.re has mentioned that it took action against more infringing servers since the acquisition by Rockstar than ever before. This helps in ensuring a safe experience for all members.

An issue causing crashes upon a maliciously crafted request being sent to a server has been fixed. Additionally, rate limiting has been added to counter large state bag payload abuse.

Brief on anti-cheat updates and more (Image via forum.cfx.re)

Furthermore, Cfx.re's anti-cheat team has recently implemented ban-waves on a large scale and changed their ban evasion prevention system to improve accuracy.

The FiveM devs also provided a long list of Game Development Updates, which have been mentioned in the following two images:

Game Development Updates from GTA 5 RP FiveM dev 1/2 (Image via forum.cfx.re)

Game Development Updates from GTA 5 RP FiveM dev 2/2 (Image via forum.cfx.re)

Cfx.re will soon share a survey soliciting feedback on how their developer documentation website can be used.

They have also finalized their first demonstration resources to assist new developers in testing out their skills with some basic game modes like Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch. These will be listed on an upcoming Github repository and the aforementioned documentation website.

As far as infrastructure is concerned, Cfx.re has changed its email system to comply with Google's new email authentication process. Additionally, testing capabilities for platform developers on their forums are being improved.

Positions open at Cfx.re (Image via forum.cfx.re)

Lastly, the GTA 5 RP server host devs have hired more engineers to work on their products and currently have some positions open. The complete list can be checked on Rockstar Games' career website.

