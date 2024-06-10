"GTA 6 is gonna be a terabyte": Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 file size leaves fans wondering

While the size of the GTA 6 gameplay is still a mystery, a recent discovery about another upcoming AAA game has the gaming community speculating again. On June 9, 2024, a fan account named Black Ops 6 Intel (X/@BlackOps6Intel) reported that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be over 300 GB.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While the CoD player base was already in shock, a Grand Theft Auto fan named Danny (X/@Zoddfr) commented:

“GTA6 is gonna be a terabyte”

Expand Tweet

GameRoll (X/@GameRollGTA) shared the news and stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 might size around 200 GB:

“How large is everybody expecting GTA 6’s file size to be? Personally, I’m guessing around 200GB.”

Expand Tweet

Also read: Official Grand Theft Auto 6 pictures

Many users shared different opinions on the GTA 6 file size. One user named spirit (X/@_spirit_504) commented:

“It’s probably gonna be around 180 gigs. RDR2 was around 80 I think, so it's a fair prediction”

Another user named Kris (X/@ightCheetah) stated that Rockstar Games optimizes games better than the Call of Duty developers:

“I don’t think GTA 6 will be more than 200GB, it could even be 150GBs. The thing about cod is that they have a mediocre way to optimize space, I'm sure R* knows how to compress it properly”

Popular gaming YouTuber NikTek (X/@NikTekOfficial) commented that Grand Theft Auto 6 would likely be over 270 GB:

“I fully believe it is going to be 270GB+ and it’s going to be worth it”

It is worth noting that although the upcoming game will revisit the City of Vice, GTA 6's Vice City will be bigger than the original Vice City map and more detailed than the Grand Theft Auto 5 map. Therefore, the game is expected to have a bigger file size than other Rockstar Games titles.

Although the actual file size of GTA 6 is currently unknown, fans are sure to download and enjoy the game as soon as it launches on the gaming platforms. One user named @xZilla45 stated:

“It could be 1TB I’d still download it and so would everyone else lol”

Fans discuss GTA 6 file size after Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 size discovery

The file size of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been a matter of discussion for a long time. The recent Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 discovery gave it a little push as both games are major projects and contain plenty of details and gameplay elements. However, you'll have to wait for the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date to know the actual file size.

More to read on Grand Theft Auto 6: