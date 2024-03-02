History of GTA Cluckin' Bell restaurant

The GTA Cluckin' Bell restaurant is an iconic location that has appeared in almost every Grand Theft Auto title. It is a fast-food chain that mainly serves chicken-based products like nuggets and burgers. Players could enter the property and place their orders in the earlier games, as eating food restored health. In the later titles like GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode, Cluckin' Bell restaurant became a place for heists and robberies.

While the GTA Cluckin' Bell restaurant might look like a regular building with just the menu orders, cash counter, and employees, it has several fine details that have been improved over the years.

This article will focus on the history of the place and how it has changed from its first to its current appearance in the games. It will also let you know about the upcoming GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update.

The GTA Cluckin' Bell restaurant is an iconic location in the series

Players first learn about the GTA Cluckin' Bell restaurant in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas when Big Smoke places his hilarious order. Afterward, the property becomes accessible as CJ can order food and eat it to restore his health. Most of the community believes Cluckin' Bell could be a parody of KFC and Taco Bell.

The restaurant then appeared in Liberty City Stories as well, where it plays a similar role- selling meals to players so that they can restore their health. Unfortunately, it does not appear in other 3-D universe games in the series.

Coming to the HD universe, the GTA Cluckin' Bell restaurant has been a part of every title with slight variations in its menu. In Grand Theft Auto 4, they sell a Fowl Burger that Niko can eat to regain his full health. The restaurant is also a part of The Lost and the Damned, Ballads of Gay Tony, and Chinatown Wars DLCs.

In Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online, the Cluckin' Bell restaurant became inaccessible. While the leaked source code suggests it was a part of the cut GTA 5 content that Rockstar Games did not add to the game for some reason.

However, the fast-food chain has opened a large factory, farm, and warehouse in Plaeto Bay under the name of Cluckin' Bell Farms, where they produce the chicken for their restaurants. This location has been a part of several robberies and heist missions, including The Paleto Score and The Third Way.

Players can purchase the stocks for the GTA Cluckin' Bell restaurant in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, the value of the stocks will decline sharply after the Paleto Score mission. The upcoming GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid will also revolve around this iconic location.

Overall, the GTA Cluckin' Bell restaurant is an iconic location and has been a part of the series for a long time. So, it will not be a surprise if the fast-food joint appeared in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 as well. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will allow players to enter the building once again and order ridiculous items from their menu.

