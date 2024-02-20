How to unlock GTA 5's Vinewood Visionary and Majestic Achievements without Rockstar Editor?

Rockstar has just released a new update for GTA 5 on the PS4 and Xbox One that removed the Rockstar Editor from the game. This means that starting today (February 20, 2024), players will be unable to capture, edit, or share any footage taken in-game. Notably, there are two achievements for the game that are tied to the Rockstar Editor — Vinewood Visionary and Majestic.

However, there's still a way to complete these achievements in Grand Theft Auto 5 without using the Rockstar Editor. Although the latest update removes this feature, users may still access Director Mode, which will suffice.

Step-by-step process to unlock Vinewood Visionary and Majestic Achievements in GTA 5 without Rockstar Editor

As mentioned by popular Grand Theft Auto insider Tez2 (@TezFunz2), the latest update for GTA 5, which removes the Rockstar Editor, only applies to the PS4 and Xbox One versions. All other platforms still have the feature. However, since Director Mode is still available on PS4 and Xbox One, that's all you need to complete the two Rockstar Editor-related achievements (Vinewood Visionary and Majestic).

Rockstar updated the requirements related to unlocking these achievements, and here are the new details:

Vinewood Visionary — Create and export a video using the Rockstar Editor or enter Director Mode five times as any unlocked actor.

This means the achievements are still available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. So, Grand Theft Auto 5 players on these platforms need not worry about being locked out of grabbing all the achievements.

More details about this recent change have been listed and explained in the official GTA 5 update patch notes.

The decision to remove Rockstar Editor was made by Rockstar Games in January 2024, claiming that the update was required to ensure the title's continued support on old-gen consoles. This was mostly done to address the performance issues players on these consoles have been facing for a while.

Unless they were exported before the update's release, players should be aware that any Rockstar Editor projects and clips made on the PS4 and Xbox One would have been lost.

Rockstar has also added the AI Voice Chat Moderation feature to GTA Online on these platforms with this update, which has already been incorporated into all other platforms.

