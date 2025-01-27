GTA 5 developer's Red Dead Redemption 2 sets a new record on Steam

Besides GTA 5 and the Grand Theft Auto franchise in general, one of Rockstar Games' most popular titles is 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 (or simply RDR 2). As per Take-Two Interactive's November 2024 earnings call, it has sold over 67 million units to date. The game was originally released on PS4 and Xbox One, while the PC port arrived in 2019. Interestingly, RDR 2 seems to have recently set a new record on Steam in terms of all-time peak player count.

RDR 2's statistics on SteamDB as of this writing (Image via steamdb.info)

As per SteamDB, a website where one can get information about titles available on Steam, Red Dead Redemption 2 has hit an all-time peak of 86,717 players. Before this figure, its best all-time peak, as per SteamDB, was 77,655 players — recorded in November 2023.

Trending

Red Dead Redemption 2 breaks its all-time peak player count record on Steam after going on sale with Rockstar titles like GTA 5

Expand Tweet

The Rockstar Games Sale is offering titles from the studio at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time — one of which is Red Dead Redemption 2. This title — set in the Wild West — was already quite popular among gamers. However, the recent hefty discount might have contributed to it breaking its all-time peak player count record on the platform.

Set in the late 1890s, the game follows the Dutch Van der Linde gang, with Arthur Morgan as its protagonist. Although this is the latest title in the Red Dead Redemption franchise, its story is set before the events of the 2010 entry — Red Dead Redemption.

It has great visuals, detailed environments, realistic NPCs, extensive gameplay mechanics, and a lengthy and engrossing storyline that is, perhaps, Rockstar's best work yet.

Grand Theft Auto 5 — another acclaimed Rockstar title — is off by 40% in the currently active Steam sale. It offers an enjoyable story mode with three playable protagonists and a multiplayer mode that receives regular updates. The new GTA Online update is providing a rare vehicle livery for a limited time.

Grand Theft Auto 5's protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA player base also keeps discovering glitches regularly — such as the GTA 5 Online "MOC 2 MOC" glitch that apparently gives free cars to friends.

Check out more GTA-related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback