New GTA 6 announcement could happen next week

While Rockstar Games is still silent about new GTA 6 announcements, a fan account named GTA 6 Countdown (X/@GTAVI_Countdown) has made some bold claims about it. The account claims the gaming studio could make some new announcements next week before the upcoming Summer DLC 2024 in Grand Theft Auto Online. The user also provided some theories to assert their claims.

However, a majority of the fans are not convinced with the GTA 6 announcement claim. This article explores the basis of these claims.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Fan claims Rockstar Games could make a new GTA 6 announcement next week

On June 11, 2024, X user GTA 6 Countdown shared the above thread stating that a new GTA 6 announcement could happen on June 18, 2024.

According to them, the proposed date falls on a Tuesday as well as a week before the GTA Online Summer DLC 2024, rumored to be released on June 25, 2024. They also added that Rockstar Games used this strategy before the Winter 2023 DLC in Grand Theft Auto Online to keep fans engaged in the series.

The gaming studio released the first official GTA 6 trailer a week before the GTA Online: The Chop Shop DLC update trailer. This led the latter to become one of the most viewed Grand Theft Auto trailers, even surpassing the reveal video of Red Dead Redemption 2.

This has led the user to theorize that Rockstar Games would again use the same strategy to drive engagement towards the upcoming big GTA Online Summer DLC 2024.

While the theory looks intriguing on paper, fans have varied opinions. Popular gaming YouTuber NikTek (X/@NikTekOfficial) commented that new GTA 6 announcements might not arrive until November/December this year.

Many other users also rejected the theory, citing that it is too early for a new announcement on Grand Theft Auto 6.

On the other hand, a new GTA 6 leak, which is currently going viral, has stated that a new trailer might arrive later this year.

