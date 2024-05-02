Rare GTA Online collectible item finally returns in new update after almost two years

The War Camo livery for the Pegassi Toreador, a very rare GTA Online collectible, has returned for the first time in almost two years. However, it is only available in the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions for GTA+ members of the Vinewood Car Club. Additionally, it seems that they will have to purchase the car itself to get the exclusive livery.

While the Toreador usually costs $4,250,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry, GTA+ members can buy cars being showcased at the Vinewood Car Club at a discount. Naturally, players on platforms where GTA+ isn't available don't seem thrilled with Rockstar Games' decision.

Rare GTA Online collectible Pegassi Toreador War Camo livery returns at the Vinewood Car Club

A new stock of cars is displayed at the Vinewood Car Club every month. As part of the May 2024 GTA+ benefits, Rockstar Games is offering the Pegassi Toreador with its rare War Camo livery. Some also refer to this collectible as the Oppressor livery since it sports Oppressor MK II icons.

GTA+ members can buy cars displayed at the Vinewood Car Club at exclusive discounts. They will also get the brand new Overflod Pipistrello supercar for free after it debuts with 2024's Summer Update.

However, players on platforms without GTA+ are unhappy since they are not getting the opportunity to claim the War Camo livery.

Some reactions to the rare GTA Online collectible's return (Images via X)

Others are displeased because they can't get this cosmetic without purchasing the car.

One user remarked that they won't be spending millions of dollars on a new Pegassi Toreador for just a GTA Online collectible.

Though non-GTA+ members who don't play the title on a PS5 or Xbox Series device can't get the War Camo cosmetic, users on all platforms have access to benefits introduced every seven days with the GTA Online weekly update.

The current one offers increased payouts for Open Wheel Races, RC Bandito Races, and Taxi Work. It's worth reiterating that you don't have to be a GTA+ member to make the most of these perks.

The latest weekly update has also introduced new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles as is done every week. For those unaware, three Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are made available every week, and they can be sold or salvaged for a good amount of in-game cash.

Furthermore, the Benefactor BR8 has been unveiled as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle through May 8, 2024.

FAQ:

Is GTA+ available on PC?

No, GTA+ is only available for GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

