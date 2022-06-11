This week's discounted GTA Online cars, ranked by speed (June 9, 2022)

This week's GTA Online update has graced players with many amazing discounted cars to choose from, and the overall response from the community has been positive. Because of the high amount of options that players have, it can be a confusing decision to make.

To simplify this decision, this article ranks all the cars according to their top speed, and players who are just looking for fast cars to drive will have an easier time deciding which discounted car they should get.

Ranking the discounted cars in this week's GTA Online update by top speed

12) Imorgon - 107.27 mph

The Imorgon is the first electric car to have both exceptional acceleration and impressive handling (as seen in previous vehicles such as the Raiden and Voltic), with its tremendous downforce allowing for very high-speed cornering with little to no traction loss. These characteristics, along with its adequate brakes, make it formidable in circumstances with limited straights and frequent bends.

11) Exemplar - 117.25 mph

The car has a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration. The automobile has excellent cornering balance at both low and high speeds. It is frequently regarded as the greatest racing vehicle in the Coupes class. Because of its modest weight and even weight distribution, it can turn swiftly without spinning out of control.

10) Rapid GT - 119.5 mph

The car has excellent acceleration but a very low peak speed for the class. Its handling is adequate, but it falls short in terms of response time and cornering radius. It may oversteer at some bends, but fixing it is simple. Crash deformation is weak, as it is in most non-DLC sports cars, and the car commonly gets bent axles or stuck wheels after one or two high-speed incidents.

9) JB 700 - 119.25 mph

The JB 700 has an FR layout in GTA Online. It is powered by a naturally aspirated Carburetor V12 engine with single overhead camshafts, capable of generating good acceleration and a high peak speed. The vehicle's modest weight and low profile make it a stable choice. However, due to its RWD drivetrain, it is prone to oversteer at high speeds.

8) Rapid GT Classic - 119.75 mph

The handling of the Rapid GT Classic is adequate for its class. It has strong turning capabilities, which can cause oversteer and can make it difficult to control at high speeds. The high-output V8 engine appears to be a higher-revving form of the contemporary Rapid GT engine, which shifts at roughly 7500rpm with the rev limiter set at 8000rpm.

7) Specter - 121.25 mph

Given the absence of a rear overhang, the Specter's front-to-back length is impressively tiny, lowering the likelihood of the vehicle spinning out of control during extreme cornering. Overall, this GTA Online car resembles other Dewbauchee models, notably the Seven-70 (which has a very similar overall look).

6) Massacro/ Massacro Racecar - 121.75 mph

Both the Massacro and its racecar variant have the same top speed in GTA Online, so players don't need to worry about that. However, based on performance, the Massacro Racecar is way better than the original Massacro.

Although the top speed and mass remain the same, the Massacro Racecar has improved acceleration. The car vigorously shakes when setting off and reaches high speeds even quicker.

5) Champion - 124.5 mph

The Champion (like the RC Bandito and the Invade and Persuade Tank in GTA Online) may be equipped with a Remote Control Unit, which allows the user to control the vehicle remotely. It should be noted that the camera is always set to a first-person perspective and cannot be retained if the Missile Lock-on Jammer is present.

4) Autarch - 125.5 mph

The Autarch is a very competitive supercar in GTA Online. Although it is not as quick around the track as other supercars such as the Vagner, RE-7B, and XA-21, its traction is among the finest in the game, with superb turning skills.

The Autarch (like many other cars in the game) supports downforce, but it has been turned up to the point that steering becomes quite slow during regular driving, which might result in spin-outs under certain conditions.

3) Vagner - 126.75 mph

The Vagner is one of GTA Online's quickest cars, with a high peak speed and excellent handling. The low suspension provides excellent stability while turning into a corner, but the back end is prone to losing control when traveling over a major bump.

The Vagner's good acceleration allows it to move rapidly after successfully taking a curve, which can be advantageous on courses with several low-speed turns.

2) Tyrant - 127 mph

Tyrant's straight-line performance is comparable to that of the Entity XXR and Taipan in GTA Online, both of which are included in the same Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series DLC. However, unlike the previously mentioned vehicles, the Tyrant has excellent handling and is quite stable.

The Tyrant cannot easily fit into tiny locations due to its size, but its bulk frequently implies somewhat greater pushing capabilities than other supercars.

1) Entity XXR - 128 mph

This fastest discounted car in this week's GTA Online update is the XXR, which is similar to the original Entity. It has a very smooth turning radius and can handle most bends with ease. Although it has a greater top speed, more complex construction, and a higher price, the sheer power and acceleration do not compare to that of the XF.

Note: Top speeds were measured in-game by Broughy1322.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far