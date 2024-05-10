Top 5 Superyacht missions in GTA Online, ranked (2024)

You can access the Superyacht missions in GTA Online once you own a Galaxy Super Yacht in the game. Even though this vehicle is expensive, players with their in-game finances under control are easily able to own it. The Yacht comes with a series of missions called A Superyacht Life, which aren't quite profitable.

However, this week (May 9-15, 2024), there's a 2x cash and RP bonus on completing any Superyacht mission in GTA Online. You'll receive a $100,000 bonus on completing any one of the missions this week while finishing three will give you an additional $100,000 owing to the currently active weekly challenge.

In light of these bonuses, here's a list of the best Superyacht missions in GTA Online, based on how exciting or unique they are.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking the best Superyacht missions in GTA Online

5) Overboard

You need to take out some joyriders in this mission (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

As the first mission of the Superyacht series in GTA Online, it sets a good precedent for the upcoming missions. While it's fairly simple, the premise is unique. You're sent to take out a few "joyriders" and as such, these targets will be riding jetskis around the Vespucci Canals. Hijacking a jetski for yourself is the best way to finish this quickly.

Next, you need to take out several yachts docked at the Puerto Del Sol, and who doesn't love blowing stuff up in a Grand Theft Auto game?

4) Bon Voyage

These missions are only accessible if you own a Yacht (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is a classic defense mission where you must fend off a few waves of enemies attacking your Yacht. The reason why this is one of the best Superyacht missions in GTA Online is that despite the need for defense against multiple enemies, it's quite easy if you have a strong strategy in place. As such, if you're planning to grind the Superyacht missions, this one is a good pick.

3) D-Day

This mission features a submarine section (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

D-Day is the exact opposite of Bon Voyage, but it's a lot more exciting. After being attacked, you decide to retaliate by taking the fight to your enemies. You plan to board their yacht, but before doing so, you must approach it stealthily with a submarine while avoiding naval mines. Once you reach the yacht, you engage in a satisfying fight to eliminate all hostiles onboard.

2) All Hands

You don't get to fly a coast guard airtanker every day in GTA Online. What makes this one of the best Superyacht missions in GTA Online is the plane itself, which is called the Tula. This one-of-a-king aircraft features VTOL capabilities and can recharge its water tanks by flying over the ocean.

You must hijack the plane and extinguish some fires at the Pacific Country Club with the Tula, and then take the plane back to your Yacht.

1) Salvage

Salvage is one of the most unique Superyacht missions in GTA Online, as it starts off as a simple mission but turns out to be quite different. You're sent to gather some salvage from the ocean floor at a particular location, but soon after, you're yacht gets hijacked by the Korean Mob, who take your captain and bartender hostage.

You will be naturally tasked with rescuing them, after freeing their yacht from the attackers. This is the only time when you see the captain and bartender outside in the game world.

FAQ on Superyacht missions in GTA Online

What can you do with the Super Yacht in GTA Online?

The Yacht in GTA Online gives you access to helicopters and boats on demand, and these will spawn on the Yacht itself. While the Yacht itself cannot be controlled, you can request the captain to move it to another location for $25,000. This fee will drop to $10,000 upon completing all the Superyacht missions.

