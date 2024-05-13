Top 5 weird flexes In GTA Online as voted by fans

The r/GTAOnline subreddit is one of the most popular Reddit communities where many GTA Online players share their experiences and achievements in the multiplayer game. The subreddit is regularly filled with insane stunts, rare achievements, in-game screenshots, and other player-created content. However, sometimes you can also see some weird flexes that are silly and interesting at the same time.

This article lists the top five weird flexes in GTA Online that you may find interesting.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion. The listing is based on the number of upvotes.

Top 5 weird flexes shared by GTA Online players

5) Finding all the collectibles

Redditor Uncharmie completed several collectible missions in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Reddit: u/Uncharmie)

Rockstar Games provides a slew of collectible items, such as GTA Online Hidden Caches, Playing Cards, LD Organics Products, Movie Props, and several others. Many players overlook them because of their high quantity and the effort required to find them. However, Redditor u/Uncharmie collected all the Playing Cards, Action Figures, and LD Organics Products.

These collectible missions are very rewarding and also unlock various special items such as awards, clothing items, and others. If you get bored in the game, you can try searching for these collectibles.

2) Garage full of muscle cars

Muscle cars have a dedicated fanbase in Grand Theft Auto Online and many players collect them as a hobby. Redditor u/james-ellsworth has filled the entire Eclipse Boulevard Garage with 50 GTA Online muscle cars.

The user also went the extra mile to collect the rare and removed vehicles from GTA Online. Rockstar Games currently offers 72 muscle cars.

3) Owning all the Blimps

Blimps are undoubtedly one of the most overlooked vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online as they serve little to no purpose in the current gameplay scenario. However, Redditor u/TheDukeOfThunder owns all the Blimps that can be acquired in the game.

Rockstar Games allows players to buy the Blimp as a Pegasus vehicle. You can customize it with liveries to make different versions. Although the Blimp is not among the best GTA Online helicopters, collecting and flying them is still fun.

2) Moving into Paleto Bay

Redditor Giovanni Araújo moved to Paleto Bay in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Reddit: u/g_battiston)

Most GTA Online players prefer living in Los Santos as the community collectively lives in the urban area of the map. However, Redditor u/g_battiston moved to Paleto Bay.

They also moved their properties such as the GTA Online Salvage Yard, MC Clubhouse, Bunker, Arcade, and others. Rockstar Games also allows you to set up most of the properties in the region. However, this is a very unique decision as operating in Paleto Bay can be tough for many players.

1) Garage full of Entity MTs

Similar to the muscle car garage mentioned above, this is also a weird flex as many players buy only one unit of each vehicle. However, Redditor u/arqadelol filled their Vinewood Club Garage with multiple Overflod Entity MTs of the same color.

Although the Entity MT is one of the best HSW cars in GTA Online, having a garage full of it is certainly unusual. Plus, you also need a GTA+ subscription to access the garage.

