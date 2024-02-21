What has been added (and what has been removed) in GTA 5 with 2024's latest update?

Rockstar Games rolled out a new update for GTA 5 and Online on February 20, 2024. It made some significant changes to the game, especially its Last-Gen console versions, introducing testing capacity for Voice Chat Moderation and removing Rockstar Editor. Trophy requirements for those linked to the latter were also changed. PS4 and Xbox One users can now unlock them from another in-game feature.

Additionally, a Rockstar Games Launcher title update was released. With that said, let's take a closer look at everything that was added (and removed) with Grand Theft Auto 5's latest 2024 update.

Everything to know about GTA 5's latest update (February 2024)

Latest Grand Theft Auto 5 update patch notes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Capacity for Voice Chat Moderation testing was finally added to GTA Online's PS4 and Xbox One versions with the title's latest update. As suggested by its name, the feature intends to keep toxic voice chat, any form of hate speech, and player-to-player harassment in check. It debuted in the multiplayer's PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S versions in late 2023 and has only now been introduced to Last-Gen consoles.

That said, according to popular Rockstar insider and data miner, Tez2, the GTA Online voice moderation feature covers only 25% of sessions on PS4 and Xbox One currently.

Furthermore, Rockstar Editor has been removed from GTA 5 and Online's Last-Gen console versions. For those unaware, it debuted in 2015 and let players record, edit, as well as share in-game footage. However, it had to be removed from PS4 and Xbox One to ensure support for ongoing updates on the two platforms.

Many Last-Gen console users have been reporting performance issues in Grand Theft Auto Online, so the removal of such features, though unfortunate, could help take some of the load off and let the game run a bit better.

Notably, Rockstar Editor Trophies - Vinewood Visionary and Majestic - can now be unlocked from Director Mode on all platforms where the title is available.

Players must enter Director Mode as any unlocked actor five times to acquire the former, and 10 times for the latter.

The GTA 5 update 1.68 patch notes also mentioned that the following Grand Theft Auto Online issues were fixed:

Players crashing when using voice chat on Xbox One

Voice chat not working on Xbox One when switching accounts while in-game

Voice chat icons displaying incorrectly on PS4 and Xbox One after switching Voice Chat setting to On

Rockstar Games Launcher title update patch notes (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as the Rockstar Games Launcher title update is concerned, it implemented improvements to how titles run on it, along with other digital launchers like Steam and Epic Game Launcher.

Additionally, improvements were made to the Rockstar Games Launcher's stability with the February 20, 2024 title update.

