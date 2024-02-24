Why GTA Online players should get Annis Hellion after the latest weekly update

GTA Online’s newest weekly update brings many vehicles back to Los Santos for a limited time, including the Annis Hellion. Since its return on February 22, 2024, the two-door pick-up truck, based on the fourth-generation Nissan Patrol, has been available for purchase. However, it won’t stay in the game for long. It will become unpurchasable again on February 29, 2024, when the next weekly update is released.

The Annis Hellion was added to Grand Theft Auto Online on October 3, 2019, as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. While most players already own the vehicle by now, a few might still not be sure whether to invest in it.

That said, let’s take a brief look at the automobile and why GTA Online players should get it if they haven’t already.

GTA Online Annis Hellion: A brief about its visual appearance

Thanks to the recently released GTA Online weekly update on February 22, 2024, the Annis Hellion is back in the game. However, it will only be available for a couple of days before Rockstar Games removes it again. While its limited-time availability makes it enticing to own this week, let’s briefly look at its visual appearance.

The off-road truck takes design inspiration from the following real-life rides:

4th generation Nissan Patrol (Y60) – Overall design

– Overall design Nissan D21 series – Front fascia

– Front fascia Jeep Cherokee (XJ) – Rear and front bumpers

– Rear and front bumpers 2nd generation Mitsubishi Pajero (V20/V40) – Side windows

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Annis Hellion has a special livery available, which is based on the iconic Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler from the movie Jurassic Park (1993).

The off-road pickup truck has the following visual characteristics, giving it a very linear design:

Rectangular front end

Headlights on the concave portions

Turning signals on the outer edges

Bulky front bumper

Small arch extensions

Small rear compartment

Rectangular tail light units surrounded in black trimming

Bulky rear bumper

Non-functional extra lights

How does the Annis Hellion perform in 2024?

The Annis Hellion runs on a straight-six engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 103.50 mph (166.57 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:10.705. While it’s not one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it can be used as a getaway vehicle.

Players can protect themselves from gunfire by installing bulletproof tires and solid Window Plates on the vehicle. The car is very durable and can tackle steep inclines easily. Being an off-roader, it also provides the ability to traverse rough terrains easily.

If players are looking for an affordable, solid off-road truck, the Annis Hellion is the best option. It can be purchased from Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom this week for a 30% discounted price of $584,500.

