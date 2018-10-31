×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Eberle's 2 goals lead Islanders over Penguins 6-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    31 Oct 2018, 07:30 IST
AP Image

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored twice in the second period to help the New York Islanders pull away from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 6-3 victory Tuesday night.

The Penguins held a ceremony before the game to honor the victims of Saturday's synagogue shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. It included an 11-second moment of silence in memory of the 11 people slain.

Eberle scored his second and third goals for the Islanders, who swept a three-game road trip. Brock Nelson scored his sixth of the season and fifth goal in five games, while Tom Kuhnhackl, who won two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh, scored his first as an Islander. Andrew Ladd and Matt Martin also scored for New York, which has won four of six after starting the season 2-3.

The Islanders are playing eight of their first 11 games on the road for the first time in team history.

Robin Lehner stopped 23 of 25 shots, but he left the game after the second period. Thomas Greiss stopped 12 shots. No reason was immediately given for the change.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Dominik Simon scored for Pittsburgh, which ended its four-game winning streak. The Penguins outscored the opposition 23-6 during a perfect four-game Canadian road trip.

Crosby has six goals and nine points in his last four games after going his first six games without a goal. Malkin has an eight-game point streak.

Matt Murray stopped 5 of 9 shots before he was pulled following Eberle's power-play goal. Casey DeSmith made 14 saves in relief.

Ladd and Nelson staked the Islanders to an early lead in the first, but Simon and Crosby responded to tie it.

The Islanders broke it open with three second-period goals in a span of 4:17.

Martin finished a one-timer from Casey Cizikas, and Eberle scored the next two for a 5-2 lead.

STRONGER THAN HATE

Penguins players wore a special "Stronger than Hate" patch, which incorporated the team logo and the Star of David, and the Islanders wore a similar decal on their helmets.

A black and white silhouette of the city with the words "Stronger than Hate" flashed on the scoreboard during the pregame ceremony, while a video tribute played prior to faceoff. A ceremonial puck drop featured Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert along with Anthony Burke and Mike Smigda, officers wounded in the attack.

The Penguins held a blood drive Monday, and the team also donated to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh in addition to a fund established by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Safety to benefit police officers wounded in the attack.

NOTES: Penguins' D Kris Letang missed the game with a lower-body injury. Letang, who leads Penguins' defensemen in scoring, left Monday's practice after getting hurt Saturday against Vancouver. .. Penguins F Derick Brassard (lower body) and Islanders F Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) both missed their second straight game because of injury. ... Mathew Barzal has 11 points in 11 games and Josh Bailey has a six-game point streak for the Islanders.

UP NEXT

The Penguins and Islanders meet again in New York on Thursday.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Byron's 2 goals lead Canadiens past Penguins 5-1
RELATED STORY
Cullen powers Penguins past Blue Jackets
RELATED STORY
Crosby's nifty move lifts Penguins to 6-5 OT win over Oilers
RELATED STORY
DeSmith blanks Canucks; Penguins finish perfect Canada trip
RELATED STORY
Rasmus Dahlin scores 1st goal, Sabres beat Islanders
RELATED STORY
Hoffman scores in OT, sends Panthers past Islanders 3-2
RELATED STORY
Forsberg, Arvidsson lead Predators to 5-2 win over Islanders
RELATED STORY
Byron, Drouin lead Canadiens past Penguins in shootout
RELATED STORY
Flyers top Islanders behind Stolarz's 31 saves
RELATED STORY
Lee leads Islanders past Hurricanes, 2-1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us