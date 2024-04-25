5 best features in Minecraft 1.20.80 update

Minecraft's latest update, 1.20.80, also known as the Armored Paws update, has brought with it a lot of changes focused on mobs. The biggest of these are the many new wolf types, the armadillo mob, and the wolf armor made from their scutes used to protect these new types of tamed wolves. However, these major changes are not all that 1.20.80 has to offer.

Detailed below are the five best feature additions coming to the game along with this significant Minecraft Bedrock update.

5 of the best changes in Minecraft Armored Paws

1) Wolves are deadlier fighters

Even wolves without armor will be significantly harder to kill (Image via Mojang)

By far the biggest set of changes within the Armored Paws update are the several changes relating to wolf combat. The biggest of these is the aforementioned wolf armor. Crafted with armadillo scutes, wolf armor acts as a shield for tamed wolves, absorbing HP damage as well as durability damage until breaking.

There are also a few smaller changes that 1.20.80 is making to wolves. The first of these is doubling their hearts from 10 to 20. They have also lost their environmental damage resistance, but they will be noticeably tankier against regular damage. Food has also been made twice as effective at healing damage.

2) Armadillo mob

Armadillos have to be one of the game's cutest mobs (Image via Mojang)

The adorable armadillo is by far one of the best 1.20.80 inclusions. They are blocky passive mobs found within badlands and savanna biomes. These interesting mobs are bred using spider eyes and, as a result, actually repel these mobs, similarly to how cats can repel creepers, or phantoms, one of Minecraft's most annoying mobs.

Armadillos will also be able to curl up into a ball to protect themselves. They will do this when near a sprinting or mounted player, an undead mob, or after taking damage. While in this state, armadillos cannot move, eat, or be tempted by spider eyes.

3) Experimental Features

1.20.80 is bringing with it a ton of new decorative experimental content (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.20.80 has also added a lot of experimental content to the game. The most significant of these is the new mace weapon type, though Bedrock is still lacking the Minecraft mace's unique enchantments.

The bolt and flow armor trims have also been added, as loot from vaults. Additionally, the flow and guster banner patterns are obtainable from vaults, along with the flow, guster, and scrape pottery sherds.

The final major experimental change added with Armored Paws is the new Minecraft cartographer trial chamber map trade, which should allow players to head straight to this interesting experimental structure.

4) Wolf Variants

These variants will make exploration even more rewarding (Image via Mojang)

One of Armored Paw's biggest claims to fame is adding several new types of wolf patterns. Wolves have actually seen a few aesthetic changes, including limiting each fur pattern to specific hot or cold climates. This should help encourage players to get out and explore, especially since there is a new Minecraft advancement for taming all of the different types.

Ultimately, the wolf variants are effectively cosmetic changes only. There are a few more of Minecraft's many biomes that wolves can spawn in now, such as jungles, but the gameplay changes here are minimal. That being said, these variants all look amazing and are worth hunting for.

5) Wolf armor drops

Thankfully, the armor is not lost even if the wolf is (Image via Mojang)

By far, one of the best features of the Armored Paws update is the previously mentioned wolf armor. This makes wolves much easier to use in combat while exploring, but it does not protect wolves from environmental or magical damage, such as damage from fire or poison.

This means that wolves can die while wearing armor. Thankfully, Mojang has accounted for this possibility by making it so that when a wolf dies, if it's wearing armor, that armor will drop. This is much better than the potential of losing armor when a wolf dies.