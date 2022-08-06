Top 10 luckiest Minecraft 1.19 seeds

Minecraft 1.19 added several new and interesting features, which included new mobs like the allay, the warden, frogs, and tadpoles, but not the firefly. There is also a new biome, the mangrove swamp, which contains several of the game’s new blocks, including mangrove wood and mud.

It also brought the newest structure, the ancient city, filled with the deep dark and sculk.

With so many exciting additions, it is to be expected that players might want to make a new world to be able to jump into these features. Below are ten incredible seeds for new 1.19 survival worlds, but only for the Java Edition of Minecraft.

Ten amazingly lucky seeds for great Minecraft 1.19 starts

10) Cold ocean spawn

The chunk map based on the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: -6513058032348014678

Basement Igloo: 536, 344

Basement Igloo: 1032, -360

Village: 880, -272

Village: -176, 752

Woodland Mansion: -1064, 440

This seed spawns users in a plains biome on the coast of a mixture of cold and frozen oceans.

To the east and northeast, there is a mixture of the game’s frozen biomes, taiga, snowy plains, and ice spikes. To the west, they will find a combination of forests that include regular forests, birch forests, and dark oak forests.

This dark oak forest also contains a woodland mansion, one of the rarest structures gamers can find in the title. There are a few igloos with basements in the snowy areas located to the east, which they can loot for golden apples and potions, as well as find a village.

There is also a village to the south.

9) Igloo spawn

The chunk map based on the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: 457553837897556182

Basement Igloo: 168, 152

Basement igloo: 1080, -744

Village: 368, -224

Village: -848, -336

Village: -1024, 384

Village: -208, 896

Pillager outpost: -1792, 272

Ancient City: -1864, 520

This seed spawns players in an immense tundra consisting of taiga, windswept hills, snowy plains, snowy taiga, frozen oceans, and ice spikes biomes. There is an expanse of regular plains to the north, with taigas extending for hundreds of blocks to the west of spawn.

There are a couple of different igloos with basements, one in the immediate proximity of spawn and one slightly farther away. Users can loot these for golden apples and potions before moving to the several villages near spawn for additional loot and food.

There is also a pillager outpost and an ancient city west of spawn.

8) Meadow spawn

A pillager outpost at the base of a small mountain (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 472942227089157684

Buried Treasure: 473, -263

Buried Treasure: 409, -343

Village: 160, -320

Pillager Outpost: -448, 48

Village: -432, 240

Woodland Mansion: 456, 584

Ancient City: 152, 408

Ancient City: 24, 904

Ancient City: -648, 888

This seed spawns gamers on the edge of both a plains biome and a forest biome. There is a dark oak forest biome to the southeast and a small ocean to the northeast of spawn, where they can find two shipwrecks and two buried treasures.

The dark oak forest nearby spawn contains a woodland mansion, which players can brave early on for good loot. There is also a pillager outpost directly west of spawn, with villages to the west and north of spawn. All of these are contained within the plains biome that users spawn within.

These structures can be used to get a lot of early game loot and food. Several ancient cities are also close to spawn.

7) Frozen spawn

The frozen zombie village players can find nearby spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 486846301869875090

Pillager Outpost: -240, -432

Witch Hut: -1288, -264

Zombie Village: -1328, 128

Village: 96, -400

Village: 288, 608

Village: -416, -288

Village: -464, 736

Village: -864, 304

Village: -1344, -432

Village: -864, -1088

Village: -752, -1344

Basement Igloo: -664, 280

This seed spawns players in the center of an expanse of taigas, tundra, and frozen rivers. There is a swamp biome to the west of spawn and a mushroom island directly to the south of spawn.

Traveling to the southwest will result in them finding an expanse of snowy plains, tundra, and snowy slopes containing many villages and igloos.

Several villages immediately surround spawn, along with a small swamp containing a witch hut. Also, near spawn, users can find a pillager outpost, an igloo with a basement, and a zombie village.

The zombie village is a great structure to visit once they have access to several potions and golden apples and can make for a great base to build a villager trading area.

6) Jungle Temple spawn

A cliffside jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

The Seed is: -7145182439126550798

Jungle Temple: -712, -360

Ancient City: 1256, -248

Pillager Outpost: -464, -784

Pillager Outpost: -1696, -320

Village: 176, 784

Village: -448, 800

Village: 1216, 816

Village: -1360, 624

Village: 672, -992

Village: -544, -1040

This seed spawns gamers in a pretty large jungle biome. This jungle stretches for hundreds of blocks in each direction, forming a roughly rectangular shape.

There is a tiny badlands biome to the northwest and a savannah biome to the south. There is a taiga biome, alongside other of Minecraft’s colder biomes, to the southeast.

Within the jungle biome that players spawn within and only a few hundred blocks from spawn, there is a jungle temple that contains diamond horse armor and a few emeralds.

There are several villages, alongside a couple of pillager outposts surrounding spawn that will give them ample early game loot. There is also an ancient city under a mountain, should users want to fight The Warden.

5) Giant swamp

One of the several witch huts found in the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4239221588868079514

Pillager Outpost: -672, -176

Witch Hut: -904, 280

Witch Hut: -1704, 104

Witch Hut: -1768, 1288

Witch Hut: -1336, 2648

Village: -1536, -400

Village: 544, -1408

Village: -944, 1408

Village: -800, 1808

Woodland Mansion: -1992, 2008

Ancient City: -1752, -1000

The best part of this seed, environmentally, is the massive swamp biome that gamers spawn only a few hundred blocks from. This swamp stretches for multiple thousand blocks and is almost perfectly divided down the middle into mangrove swamps and regular swamps.

There are some of Minecraft’s frozen biomes to the west, with a moderately sized badlands biome to the north.

This giant swamp biome contains four different witch huts, which players can make witch farms out of. This swamp also leads almost straight to a woodland mansion found in a small dark oak forest biome.

Numerous villages are near to spawn that users can use to get some early game Minecraft gear and food.

4) Cities, villages, and mushroom islands

The large mushroom island close to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -5861394126942419538

Village: 96, 720

Village: 912, -528

Village: 1488, -416

Ancient City: 56, 520

Ancient City: 504, 552

Ancient City: 1656, -296

Ancient City: -664, -680

Pillager Outpost: 1216, 720

Basement Igloo: 1352, 744

Large Mushroom Island: -2200, 810

This seed spawns gamers on a stretch of stony beach surrounding a lake. There is a large ocean to the north, with a smattering of mountain biomes to the west, east, and south.

Around two thousand blocks to the west, they can find a vast Minecraft mushroom island biome, a great place to make builds without fearing hostile mobs.

This biome has a handful of advantages over other similar seeds. There are a few villages near spawn where players can get food and gear. There is also an igloo with a basement where they can get potions and a golden apple, as well as a pillager outpost.

There are also a few different ancient cities near to spawn that Minecraft users can test their new gear out on.

3) Six igloo tundra

The large ice spikes biome surrounded by basement igloos, which contain golden apples (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5983112191636266000

Basement Igloo: -984, 1272

Basement Igloo: -1752, 1080

Basement Igloo: -1256, 1640

Basement Igloo: -1880, 1768

Basement Igloo: -2184, 1272

Basement Igloo: -2296, 264

Village: -512, 576

Village: -1024, 208

Village: -1376, 304

Village: -1856, 656

Village: -912, 1136

Village: -1360, 1440

Village: -1056, 1680

Village: -1856, 1456

This seed spawns gamers in a forest biome, with old-growth forests to the north, dark oak forests to the west, and a small taiga biome to the south. However, this Minecraft seed is most interesting for the massive tundra area to the southwest, which is made up of ice spikes, taigas, snowy plains, taigas, gravelly hills, and snowy taigas.

This tundra biome features a massive ice spikes biome in the middle, further ringed by snowy plains biomes. These plains and the surrounding cold biomes contain six basement igloos, from which players can get six golden apples and a smattering of potions.

There is also a plethora of villages nearby they can use to get ample loot and food right off of the bat.

2) Double temples, triple apples

The buried desert temple that contains two golden apples (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2743148320029645557

Desert Temple: -872, -376

Desert Temple: -1448, -344

Ancient City: 824, 616

Ancient City: 1256, 632

Ancient City: -1432, -968

Village: 0, 368

Village: -224, -480

Village: 800, -720

Village: 32, -768

Village: 1280, 880

Village: -1408, 48

Basement Igloo: 872, 1640

This seed spawns users on the edge of a mixture of desert and badlands and regular forest. To the east, they can find a mix of mountains, dark oak forests, and jungles, with a large savannah even further to the east.

There is also a basement igloo to the south in one of the game’s cold biomes where gamers can get a potion and golden apple.

This large badlands and desert combination area immediately east of spawn contains two different desert temples. The closer one has a golden apple, and the desert temple further from spawn contains two golden apples, though it is chiefly buried under a sandy hill.

There are also several villages near spawn for players to loot and get food.

1) Ancient Cityscape

A bamboo jungle and jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -6346846722201564002

Ancient City: 152, 568

Ancient City: -360, 568

Ancient City: -584, 840

Ancient City: -552, 1192

Ancient City: -184, 1624

Ancient City: -600, 1768

Ancient City: -1144, 504

Ancient City: -1288, 600

Ancient City: -1064, 872

Ancient City: -1448, 808

Ancient City: -1080, -536

Ancient City: -1512, -328

Ancient City: -1672, -152

Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408

Village: 96, 1344

Village: 16, 1696

Village: -960, 1456

Village: -1248, -352

Village: -400, -1248

Village: -832, -1312

Village: -1072, -1008

Village: -1536, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648

Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592

This seed spawns users in a combination of jungle biomes. This combination of Minecraft jungles contains regular jungles, sparse jungles, and bamboo jungles.

To the east, they can find a tiny badlands biome, with the west holding a mixture of dark oak forests, regular forests, birch forests, and plains biomes. There are more than a dozen mountains scattered throughout these biomes, many of which are nestled atop ancient cities.

There is one of the most loaded Minecraft Java seeds around. There are more than a dozen ancient cities, all within a few thousand blocks of spawn, meaning gamers are almost guaranteed to get the materials needed for a recovery compass and the new music disc.

There are also eight different villages near spawn and a woodland mansion relatively close to spawn for players to loot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

