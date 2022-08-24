7 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for structures

Minecraft 1.19 has added many exciting and unique features to the game, including new biomes such as the mangrove swamp, deep dark, frogs, and the most exciting additions: ancient cities, wardens, and allays. However, these main features all require the player to find specific structures within the world to gain access to them.

Ancient cities, for example, are their new structure that players will need to explore the world to find. Wardens require players to find an ancient city or a deep dark biome. Lastly, the allay requires players to find a pillager outpost or a woodland mansion, as that is where they have been imprisoned.

Below are seven seeds flush with structures, including classic structures like villages, jungle temples, witch huts, igloos, and desert temples, as well as the new structures where players can find these exciting additions.

Unique Minecraft 1.19 seeds for the Java edition of The Wild Update

7) Jungle Temple Spawn

The jungle temple found near the seed's spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The Seed is: -7145182439126550798

This seed is for Java Edition.

Jungle Temple: -712, -360

Ancient City: 1256, -248

Pillager Outpost: -464, -784

Pillager Outpost: -1696, -320

Village: 176, 784

Village: -448, 800

Village: 1216, 816

Village: -1360, 624

Village: 672, -992

Village: -544, -1040

This seed spawns players amid a large jungle biome. This spawn jungle extends for hundreds of blocks in all directions, forming a rough rectangle in shape. There is a badlands biome to the northwest, taigas to the southeast, and a savannah biome to the south of the player’s spawn location.

Within the jungle that players spawn in, and only a few hundred blocks away from the spawn location, is a jungle temple, from which players can loot diamond horse armor and a few emeralds.

There are numerous villages near spawn, alongside a couple of pillager outposts around spawn. These structures will give players ample early Minecraft loot, including food and tools.

Underneath a nearby mountain, players can find an ancient city where they can loot and potentially fight the warden.

6) Frozen Spawn

The zombie village found near spawn using the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 486846301869875090

This seed is for Java Edition.

Pillager Outpost: -240, -432

Witch Hut: -1288, -264

Zombie Village: -1328, 128

Village: 96, -400

Village: 288, 608

Village: -416, -288

Village: -464, 736

Village: -864, 304

Village: -1344, -432

Village: -864, -1088

Village: -752, -1344

Basement Igloo: -664, 280

This seed spawns players in the center of many of Minecraft’s colder biomes. This includes taigas, tundra, and frozen rivers. There is a small swamp biome west of spawn, with a large mushroom island directly south of where the player spawned. Traveling southwest will expose more of the game’s frozen biomes, including snowy plains, tundra, and snowy slopes.

These snowy plains and tundra contain several villages and an igloo with a basement, from which players can get food, gear, potions, and even a golden apple. There is a nearby swamp that contains a witch hut for potential farming. There is also a pillager outpost and zombie village near spawn, the latter of which is quite a rare structure.

5) Giant Swamp

One of the witch huts found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4239221588868079514

This seed is for Java Edition.

Pillager Outpost: -672, -176

Witch Hut: -904, 280

Witch Hut: -1704, 104

Witch Hut: -1768, 1288

Witch Hut: -1336, 2648

Village: -1536, -400

Village: 544, -1408

Village: -944, 1408

Village: -800, 1808

Woodland Mansion: -1992, 2008

Ancient City: -1752, -1000

This seed spawns players near a truly massive swamp biome. This swamp is a few hundred blocks from spawn and stretches for thousands of blocks across the world. It is also incredibly unique, divided almost perfectly between the original swamp and the new mangrove swamp biome. There are a few different frozen biomes to the west and badlands to the south.

This giant swamp contains four different witch huts, meaning players can make a few different witch farms for great materials. There is also a small dark oak biome near the swamp that contains a woodland mansion. There are also several villages near spawn, meaning players can get a lot of early Minecraft loot and food.

4) Cities, villages, and mushroom islands

A portion of the large mushroom island found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -5861394126942419538

This seed is for Java Edition.

Village: 96, 720

Village: 912, -528

Village: 1488, -416

Ancient City: 56, 520

Ancient City: 504, 552

Ancient City: 1656, -296

Ancient City: -664, -680

Pillager Outpost: 1216, 720

Basement Igloo: 1352, 744

Large Mushroom Island: -2200, 810

This seed spawns players on a small stony beach surrounding a picturesque lake. To the north, players can find a large ocean biome. In each other direction, players can find a smattering of mountain biomes. Two thousand blocks to the west, players can find a huge mushroom island, where players can make builds without the risk of hostile mobs.

There are less villages on this seed than most others on this list, but the seed makes up for this because of the number of ancient cities near spawns that players can loot. There is an igloo with a basement from which players can get potions and golden apples, as well as a pillager outpost from which players can get more loot.

3) Six Igloo Tundra

An expansive ice spikes biome found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 5983112191636266000

Basement Igloo: -984, 1272

Basement Igloo: -1752, 1080

Basement Igloo: -1256, 1640

Basement Igloo: -1880, 1768

Basement Igloo: -2184, 1272

Basement Igloo: -2296, 264

Village: -512, 576

Village: -1024, 208

Village: -1376, 304

Village: -1856, 656

Village: -912, 1136

Village: -1360, 1440

Village: -1056, 1680

Village: -1856, 1456

This seed places players in a forest biome, with dark oak forests to the west, old-growth forests to the north, and taigas to the south. There is a truly massive tundra area to the southwest, which is made up of most of Minecraft’s frozen biomes, including ice spikes, taigas, snowy plains, taigas, gravelly hills, and even snowy taigas.

This tundra biome features a massive ice spikes biome, further surrounded by snowy plains biomes. These plains and the surrounding cold biomes contain six different igloos with basements from which players can get potions and golden apples. There is also a plethora of villages near to spawn that players can loot during the first day of the world.

2) Double Temples, Triple Apples

The mostly buried desert temple the seed contains (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2743148320029645557

Desert Temple: -872, -376

Desert Temple: -1448, -344

Ancient City: 824, 616

Ancient City: 1256, 632

Ancient City: -1432, -968

Village: 0, 368

Village: -224, -480

Village: 800, -720

Village: 32, -768

Village: 1280, 880

Village: -1408, 48

Basement Igloo: 872, 1640

This seed spawns players on the border of a desert, badlands biome, and regular oak forests. To the east, players can find mountains, dark oak forests, and jungles, with a huge savannah biome even further east. To the south, players can find some of Minecraft’s colder biomes, in which there is an igloo with a basement, where players can get some potions and a golden apple.

Immediately east of spawn, players can find two desert temples in the combination of desert and badlands. The one closer to spawn contains a golden apple, and the one further from spawn contains two golden apples. This more distant temple is buried chiefly, however. There are also numerous villages where players can loot.

1) Ancient Cityscape

A jungle temple within a bamboo forest found near the seed's spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -6346846722201564002

This seed is for Java Edition.

Ancient City: 152, 568

Ancient City: -360, 568

Ancient City: -584, 840

Ancient City: -552, 1192

Ancient City: -184, 1624

Ancient City: -600, 1768

Ancient City: -1144, 504

Ancient City: -1288, 600

Ancient City: -1064, 872

Ancient City: -1448, 808

Ancient City: -1080, -536

Ancient City: -1512, -328

Ancient City: -1672, -152

Woodland Mansion: -2184, -408

Village: 96, 1344

Village: 16, 1696

Village: -960, 1456

Village: -1248, -352

Village: -400, -1248

Village: -832, -1312

Village: -1072, -1008

Village: -1536, -1024

Pillager Outpost: -512, 1648

Jungle Temple: -1192, 1592

This seed spawns players in a mixture of jungle, bamboo jungle, and sparse jungle biomes. To the west, players can find a mixture of dark oak forests, regular oak forests, birch forests, and plains. To the east, players can find a badlands biome. More than a dozen different mountains are scattered throughout these biomes, almost all of which are on top of ancient cities.

This is one of the most loaded seeds players can find for the Minecraft Java edition. More than a dozen ancient cities are within a few thousand blocks of spawn, almost guaranteeing players the materials needed to craft a recovery compass and the new music disc. There are also eight villages near spawn and a nearby woodland mansion that players can loot.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

