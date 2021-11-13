5 UFC fighters that fans hate to see lose 

All too often fans of the UFC pick a favorite and stick with it. Part of what makes the sport so enthralling is the investment into a fighter's respective career.

At times, enthusiasts become so attached to fan favorites that they hate to see them lose. With some fighters reaching superstar status, the sport continues to evolve and fascinate.

Becoming a UFC fight fan has never been so immersive. With the emergence of social media, the fourth wall has been shattered and fans have been treated to another side of UFC athletes.

As the sport has grown to incredible heights, so have the career trajectories of many participants. With the ability to check in on a particular fighter just by the click of a mouse, enthusiasts have become entrenched in the sport.

There are some fighters that fans simply don't want to see face defeat. It could be because of their persona outside the cage, or their indomitable spirit inside the cage. Fans are always adamant about seeing their favorites exit the octagon with their hands raised.

Take a closer look at 5 fighters that fans hate to see lose.

#5. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor

In 2013, a fuse was lit in Stockholm, Sweden, when Conor McGregor separated Marcus Brimage from consciousness. Following two fights with the UFC, the former Cage Warriors two division champion nailed his first headlining appearance.

During his rise, 'Mystic Mac' would go on to not only predict victory, but also the round in which he would score the finishing blow.

Conor McGregor's rise in the UFC has brought the company to a new level. The brash Irishman, with charisma only matched by the venum in his left hand, naturally attracted swarms of fans. After securing featherweight gold in a mere 13-seconds against featherweight great Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor's army was in full effect.

Following the procurement of a second UFC title, Conor McGregor became a household name around the world. As the Irishman made his mark on the fight game, his fanbase only seemed to swell. While his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov may have angered some, overall, fans hate to see the original 'Champ Champ' lose.

Conor McGregor fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

Despite enduring some painful setbacks in the lightweight division as of late, Conor McGregor remains a fan favorite. While the former two-division champion has struggled to chalk up a win in the octagon lately, his fans hate to see him lose regardless of where his record stands.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Josh Evanoff