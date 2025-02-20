  • home icon
Abyssal Edge god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Feb 20, 2025
Abyssal Edge (Image via Bungie)
Abyssal Edge is the newest Sword released in Destiny 2 Heresy. It is a Strand Wave Framed Sword, a new archetype family introduced in The Final Shape expansion. Summum Bonum is the only Legendary Sword available with the Wave Framed archetype, which is tied to the Salvation's Edge Raid.

Hence, anyone new to the game looking for a more accessible Sword with the same archetype should have Abyssal Edge on their radar.

This article lists the best perks on the Abyssal Edge Sword for PvE and PvP.

Abyssal Edge PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Abyssal Edge PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
Here is a list of all perks recommended on Abyssal Edge for PvE:

  • Hungry Edge for increased magazine and ammo capacity.
  • Enduring Guard for increased Guard Endurance and inventory size.
  • Flash Counter for emitting a blast after guarding attacks from targets. The blast can disorient targets.
  • Redirection for a stack of increased damage after defeating minor enemies. This stack can also be gained after deflecting damage towards an enemy.

The aforementioned combination is great with the Stronghold Exotic Gauntlet of Titans. However, if you want a strong boss damage option, go for Relentless Strikes and Surrounded. Slice and Threadling is a great alternative for clearing out rooms.

Abyssal Edge PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Abyssal Edge PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)
Here is a list of all perks recommended on Abyssal Edge for PvP:

  • Honed Edge for increased damage.
  • Burst Guard for Guard Resistance and Stability.
  • Flash Counter for emitting a blast after guarding attacks from targets. The blast can disorient targets.
  • Surrounded for increased damage when multiple enemies are nearby.

Valiant Charge can be used in place of Flash Counter, as the former grants increased Sword Lunge after blocking damage.

How to get Abyssal Edge in Destiny 2

Abyssal Edge can be obtained from The Nether encounter and loot chests. You can also use the Tome of Want item to target-farm the weapon from ritual activities as well.

