Afterlight god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Afterlight becomes the only Adaptive Framed Void Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 Heresy. Joining Gravitic Arrest from the Vesper's Host Dungeon, the Afterlight is more accessible to those who do not own a Dungeon key, or simply do not want to run the activity. The perk pools vary a lot between two weapons, significantly distancing two weapons when it comes to their roles.

This article, however, focuses more on the Afterlight seasonal Fusion Rifle from Episode Heresy and lists the best perks for the weapon in PvE and PvP.

Afterlight PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Afterlight PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Afterlight for PvE:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and reduced recoil.

for increased Stability and reduced recoil. Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Ambitious Assassin for overflowing the magazine after multiple kills.

for overflowing the magazine after multiple kills. Destabilizing Rounds for a Void explosion on kills and spreading Volatile debuff on adjacent enemies.

Ammo perks such as Lead from Gold or Discord are decent alternatives in the third column, alongside Reservoir Burst in the fourth column. Afterlight prioritizes perks that help users clear rooms full of minor enemies, rather than focusing on challenging enemies.

Afterlight PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Afterlight PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Afterlight for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Accelerated Coils for reduced Charge Time.

for reduced Charge Time. Offhand Strike for increased Range, Stability, and Accuracy upon final blows when firing from the hip.

for increased Range, Stability, and Accuracy upon final blows when firing from the hip. Successful Warmup for increased draw and Charge speed with kills.

Vorpal Weapon is a decent damage perk to have against players with active supers, alongside Discord for increased Accuracy after scoring kills with other weapons.

How to get Afterlight in Destiny 2

Afterlight is a seasonal weapon from Episode Heresy, meaning that it can be obtained from seasonal activities. Court of Blades is the primary source for the weapon to drop, alongside Tome of Want for target farming the weapon.

