All Backpacks in Fallout 76, and how to get them

In Fallout 76, Backpacks are highly valuable items for carrying resources. It boosts your carrying capacity and even allows you to change your character's look. While Backpacks are essential in the game and are considered collectibles, they can be difficult to acquire. All the players will only receive a level 1 bag at the beginning.

If you are looking for all Backpack variants and how to acquire them in Fallout 76, then this guide is what you need.

All Backpacks in Fallout 76

All backpacks in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Backpacks are a vital part of any Fallout 76 player's arsenal. They offer much-needed carrying capacity, allowing you to loot more freely and explore further without being weighed down.

Here are all the Backpacks in Fallout 76:

Alistair's Chronotron Backpack: You can unlock this backpack from the "Escape from the 42nd Century" season. Armor Ace Backpack: You can unlock this backpack from the "Armor Ace" season. Black Shovel Backpack: You can unlock this backpack from the "Brotherhood of Steel" season. Brotherhood of Steel Backpack: You can unlock this backpack from "The Coming Storm" season. Brotherhood Tactical Field Pack: This can be bought from the "Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle" in Fallout 76. Coffin Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Corvega Hardcase Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Crypt Crook Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Deep Cave Hunter Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Flamethrower Tanks Backpack: You can unlock this backpack from the "Cold Steel" season. Floor Walker Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Ghillie Backpack: You can unlock this backpack from "The Legendary Run" season. Green Free States Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Hazmat Meat Cooler Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Holiday Present Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. July 4th Hardcase Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 400 Atomic points. K.D. Inkwell's Chronotron Backpack: You can unlock this backpack from "The Scribe of Avalon” season, Rank 92". Keep Out Box Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Mothman Plushie Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Mr. Demonic Backpack: This packback was exclusive to QuakeCon 2020. Mr. Fuzzy Backpack: It was available as a reward from Twitch Prime Survival Bundle #1 which was a paid subscription. Nuka-Cola Cooler Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Ore Basket Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Pack Rat Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Parachute Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Postal Service Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Raider Pillager Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Red Menace Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Red Shift Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Responders Rescue Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Santa Bag Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Scabber Tire Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Secret Service Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Settler Relief Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Shell Shocked Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Skull Box Backpack: It was only exclusive to March 2021 in Fallout 76. Space Explorer Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 700 Atomic points. Space Explorer Jangles Backpack: You can unlock this backpack from "The Legendary Run" season. Super Mutant Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Tan Free States Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop as a Part of the Survivalist Free States Bundle, and it costs 1800 Atomic points. Thanksgiving Cornucopia Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Valentine's Hardcase Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 400 Atomic points. Vault Survivor Backpack: It was exclusive to the "A Better Life Underground" season. West Virginia Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Waster Tire Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Heist Bag Backpack: It was exclusive to "The Big Score" season. Squirrel Scouts Backpack: This Fallout 76 backpack was available from the Summer C.A.M.P. Challenge. Ammo Cache Backpack: It was made available during the "Fight for Freedom" season. Medical Backpack: This backpack was exclusive to the "Fight for Freedom" season. Camera Pack Backpack: It was available from the "Shoot for the Stars" season in Fallout 76. Skippy's Tool Bag Backpack: This backpack was available as a reward in "The City of Steel" season. Bottle Backpack: This backpack was available as a reward in the "Nuka-World" season. Cappy Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 700 Atomic points. Wasteland Wanderer Backpack: This backpack was part of a mystery item in the Anniversary Mystery Item. Surplus Sack Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Atomic Set Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Operator Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Mothman Cultist Wingclipper Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Free States Resistance Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Union Backpack: It is available in Atom Shop and costs 500 Atomic points. Rig Roll-Up Backpack: This packback was exclusive to the Atlantic City High Stakes Bundle.

Backpacks that are labeled unused in Fallout 76 can no longer be acquired by players (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Some Backpacks are unused content in Fallout 76. Backpacks labeled as "unused" refer to backpack models or variations that were discovered within the game files but were not officially implemented into the game, which means players cannot get those backpacks.

These unused backpacks were available but no longer be used, one can call them rare items in the game. There is a chance they might appear in future releases. Here are all Backpacks that are unused content in Fallout 76:

Beige Shovel Backpack: Unused content. Camo Shovel Backpack: Unused content. Nuka-Cola Hardcase Backpack: Unused content. Nuka-Cola Quantum Box Backpack: Unused content. Nukashine Cooler Backpack: Unused content. Mr. Fuzzy Hardcase Backpack: Unused content. Heirloom Basket Backpack: Unused content. Vim! Cooler Backpack: Unused content. Red Shovel Backpack: Unused content. Neutronite Backpack: Unused content. It was once available in the Atomic shop for 500 Atomic points. Box Cultist Basket Backpack: Unused content. Fire Hazard Backpack: Unused content. It was in the Atomic shop for 500 Atomic points. Responder Air Tank Backpack: Unused content. It was once available in the Atomic shop for 500 Atomic points. Medical Backpack: Unused content.

