All Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph objectives and rewards for MMXXIV

Moments of Triumph is currently live with Destiny 2 Heresy, allowing players to earn the seal for 2024 activities, starting from The Final Shape expansion all the way to the next expansion in 2025. This event usually includes a complete annual cycle, with the current version granting the "MMXXIV" seal. The seal showcases a player's active time in the game and their interaction with Destiny 2's core content since the launch of The Final Shape.

This article lists every triumph needed to obtain the MMXXIV seal and the rewards associated with some of those triumphs.

Destiny 2 MMXXIV seal objectives and rewards

Here is a list of all triumphs available to get the MMXXIV Moments of Triumph 2024 seal in Destiny 2 Heresy:

Cayde's Stashes: Find all Cayde's stashes in the Tower of Pale Heart.

Reset your reputation on Banshee. Onslaught Mastery: Complete the 5th Wave set in any Onslaught activity.

Complete the 5th Wave set in any Onslaught activity. Whisper Completed: Complete The Whisper Exotic mission.

Complete The Whisper Exotic mission. Zero Hour Completed: Complete the Zero Hour Exotic mission.

Complete the Zero Hour Exotic mission. Lighting the Future: Complete The Final Shape campaign and the 12-player Excision mission.

Complete The Final Shape campaign and the 12-player Excision mission. The Final Shape-Legendary: Complete every mission from The Final Shape campaign in Legendary difficulty.

Complete every mission from The Final Shape campaign in Legendary difficulty. Going Fast: Complete each Cyst in Pale Heart under four minutes.

Complete each Cyst in Pale Heart under four minutes. Inseperable: Reset Ghost vendor reputation in Pale Heart.

Reset Ghost vendor reputation in Pale Heart. Flock Together: Collect all feathers in Pale Heart.

Collect all feathers in Pale Heart. Synchrocity: Collect all Aspects, abilities, and Fragments for the Prismatic subclass.

Collect all Aspects, abilities, and Fragments for the Prismatic subclass. Salvation's Edge: Complete any version of the Salvation's Edge Raid.

Complete any version of the Salvation's Edge Raid. Vesper's Champion: Complete any version of the Vesper's Host Dungeon.

Complete any version of the Vesper's Host Dungeon. The Sundering: Complete any version of the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon.

Complete any version of the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon. A New Golden Age: Complete the Episode Echoes Act III seasonal quest.

Complete the Episode Echoes Act III seasonal quest. More Like Research Bae: Complete all Failsafe Research quests.

Complete all Failsafe Research quests. Mineral Processing: Deposit collected minerals in Failsafe's Bay.

Deposit collected minerals in Failsafe's Bay. Process Purged, Process Corrupted: Complete both versions of the Enigma Protocol mission.

Complete both versions of the Enigma Protocol mission. Bravissimo: Complete the Exotic mission "Encore."

Complete the Exotic mission "Encore." Risen and Fallen: Complete quests for all acts in Episode Revenant.

Complete quests for all acts in Episode Revenant. With a Minor in Alchemy: Unlock Major fieldwork from Eido.

Unlock Major fieldwork from Eido. Elder Contestant: Complete a full run of the Contest of Elders.

Complete a full run of the Contest of Elders. Scorn Stalker: Defeat three different unique bosses in Onslaught Salvation.

Defeat three different unique bosses in Onslaught Salvation. Kellmaker: Complete the Exotic mission "Kell's Fall."

Complete the Exotic mission "Kell's Fall." Dreadnaught Collector: Collect any type of collectibles found in Episode Heresy activities.

Collect any type of collectibles found in Episode Heresy activities. Expert Nether: Complete Nether activity in Expert difficulty.

Complete Nether activity in Expert difficulty. Chosen Path: Complete "The Taken Path" quest in Episode Heresy.

There are currently two secret triumphs that will be unlocked in time, likely related to the final act of Heresy.

Rewards include a 2024 Raid pin for completing Year 7 Raids and Dungeons, an Exotic Sparrow for completing 21 objectives, and a T-Shirt Token for completing five objectives. For the MMXXIV seal, you must complete 26 objectives.

