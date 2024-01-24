All Factions in Palworld: Leaders, goals, and more

Factions in Palworld refer to multiple groups present within the Palpagos Islands. Players are sure to encounter a few of them as they explore the vast open world. Factions include both leaders and their minions (Elites and Thugs), many of whom are rather aggressive in nature, attacking players on sight, making for some challenging foes.

A list of all the available Factions in Palworld can be found below.

All known Factions in Palworld

A list of all the known Factions in Palworld can be found below, detailing their names, leaders, and members.

Rayne Syndicate in Palworld

Led by Zoe. Has the Pal Grizzbolt as her partner for battle.

Syndicate Elites are this particular Faction’s high-level members.

Syndicate Thugs are the Faction’s low-level members.

Free Pal Alliance in Palworld

Led by Lily. The Pal Lyleen is her partner in battle.

Elite members include the “People for the Protection of Pals.”

Thug or low-level members are unknown as of this time.

Brothers of the Eternal Pyre in Palworld

Led by Axel. Axel’s partner in battle is Orserk.

The “Comrades of the Eternal Flame Martyr” are the Elites of this Faction.

Thugs or low-level members are still unknown.

PIDF in Palworld

Led by Marcus. Marcus possesses the Pal Horus.

Also known as the Palpagos Islands Defense Force.

Both Thugs and Elites for this particular Faction are still unknown.

Pal Genetic Research Unit in Palworld

Led by Commander Victor. His partner for battle is the Pal known as Shadowbeak.

While the Elites for the Pal Genetic Research Unit exist, their names are still unknown.

Thugs or low-level members are still unknown.

Much like Pokemon, Factions in Palworld consist of leaders you can battle against. They can be considered endgame bosses due to the sheer difficulty and complexity of the fights involved. Additionally, these bosses must be eliminated within a certain time limit, which further adds to the difficulty.

Defeating Faction leaders will drop a set of mesmerizing loot that can be used to enhance your character and further progress through the game.

Palworld is a monster-collecting game with survival/crafting elements. The game was released on January 19, 2024, via early access on the PC and Xbox Series X/S. The title is also available to download via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.