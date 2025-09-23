All weekly challenges for Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 3

Weekly challenges in Destiny 2 continue, as the Ash & Iron update enters its third reset. Players have been collecting data pads hidden in various corners of activities and earning EXP as a reward for completing these challenges. The upcoming reset on September 23 will mark the final week for these collectibles, as each challenge will return to the usual loop of weapon calibrations and defeating combatants.

This article lists all six challenges coming with the September 23 reset in Ash & Iron.

Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 3 challenges

1) Vanguard Supply Recovery III

Find all Missives attached to the Golden Age Caches in the Fireteam Ops activities, including HyperNet Current and Battleground: Behemoth. There will be two Missives in each of the activities mentioned above.

Players can refer to our complete guide to the Missives locations for Ash & Iron Week 1 and Week 2 before going into the upcoming reset.

Rewards include a hefty amount of EXP.

2) Pinnacle Missives Discovered III

Find all Missives attached to the Golden Age Caches in the Pinnacle Ops activities, including NODE OVRRD AVALON Exotic mission and the Duality: Nightmare of Gahlran Dungeon encounter. You will find two Missives within the Exotic mission.

Rewards upon completing this challenge also include a hefty amount of EXP.

3) Reclaim Missives Discovered III

Find all the Missives attached to the Golden Age Caches in Reclaim activities, including Bunker Triglav and Rocketyard. Rewards include a small amount of EXP.

4) Splat!

Get Sparrow final blows in Crucible, Vanguard, and Gambit playlist activities. Bonus progression is granted for dealing final blows to Guardians.

Get 15 Sparrow kills in total to complete the challenge. Rewards include EXP and Bright Dust.

5) Trial by Firing Squad

Win 20 rounds in the Trials of Osiris PvP activity. Rewards include a Trials of Osiris weapon, a huge chunk of EXP, and Bright Dust.

6) Kinetic Forces

Get final blows with Kinetic weapons, and gain bonus progress for defeating players. Score a total of 150 kills to complete this challenge.

Rewards include a hefty sum of EXP and Bright Dust.

