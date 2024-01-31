All WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 Runes potentially leaked by dataminers

All the WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 runes have been allegedly revealed by the dataminers at Wowhead. This means that, if true, all of the classes in the game have had all their new abilities revealed. It’s worth noting that these are not 100% confirmed to be the real runes coming to the game. As is the nature of datamining, some of these are just data left in the game from previous testing phases or abilities left in to distract people seeking the real information.

We’ll go over the WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 runes that have been unveiled and what they do as of this writing. We cannot stress enough that these may not be the final versions of abilities for any class in World of Warcraft’s classic servers.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential major spoilers for WoW Classic SoD Phase 2.

All datamined WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 Runes for all classes

Some of the WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 runes have already been revealed and are among our list of confirmed runes. These have been included here as well, among the spoilers. Not all of these are confirmed to be in the game, as the Phase 2 update has not dropped yet. That will not occur until February 8, 2024.

Warrior

Engrave Boots: Intervene: Run at high speed towards a party member, intercepting the next melee or ranged attack made against them as well as reducing their total threat by 10%.

Engrave Boots: Rallying Cry: Let loose a rallying cry, granting all party and raid members within 40 yards 15% increased maximum health for 10 sec.

Engrave Pants: Commanding Shout: The warrior shouts, increasing the Stamina of all party members within 30 yards by 2. Lasts 2 min.

Engrave Bracers: Rampage: Warrior goes on a rampage, increasing attack power by 2% and causing most successful melee attacks to increase attack power by an additional 2%. This effect will stack up to 5 times. Lasts 30 sec. This ability can only be used after scoring a critical hit.

Engrave Bracers: Sword and Board: When your Devastate and Revenge abilities deal damage they have a 30% chance of refreshing the cooldown of your Shield Slam ability and reducing its Rage cost by 100% for 5 sec.

Engrave Bracers: Wrecking Crew: Your melee critical hits Enrage you, increasing all physical damage caused by 10% for 12 sec. This effect does not stack with Enrage.

Engrave Helm: Shield Mastery: Increases all physical damage you deal by 10% while you have a shield equipped, and reduces the duration of all Disarm effects used against you by 50%. This does not stack with other Disarm duration reducing effects.

Engrave Helm: Taste for Blood: Whenever your Rend ability causes damage, your Overpower ability will activate for 9 sec or 1 attack. This effect will not occur more than once every 6 sec.

Taste for Blood: Whenever your Rend ability causes damage, your Overpower ability will activate for 9 sec or 1 attack. This effect will not occur more than once every 6 sec. Engrave Helm: Vigilance: Focus your protective gaze on a party or raid member, reducing their damage taken by 3% and transferring 10% of the threat they cause to you. In addition, each time they are hit by an attack your Taunt cooldown is refreshed. Lasts 30 min. This effect can only be on one target at a time.

Paladin

Engrave Belt: Enlightened Judgements: Increases the range on your Judgement by 30 yards and your spell hit with all spells by 17%.

Engrave Belt: Infusion of Light: Increases the damage done by your Holy Shock by 20%, and your damaging critical strikes with Holy Shock reset the cooldowns on Holy Shock and Exorcism and refund the cost of Holy Shock.

Engrave Belt: Sheath of Light: Dealing damage with your melee weapon increases your spell power by an amount equal to 30% of your attack power for 1 min. In addition, your critical healing spells heal the target for 60% of the healed amount over 12 sec.

Engrave Boots: Guarded by the Light: Each time you hit a target with your melee weapon, you gain 5% of your maximum mana per 3 sec for 15 sec, but the amount healed by your Flash of Light, Holy Light, and Holy Shock spells is reduced by 50% during this mana regeneration.

Engrave Boots: Sacred Shield: Each time the target takes damage they gain a Sacred Shield, absorbing 500 damage and increasing the Paladin's chance to critically hit with Flash of Light by 50% for up to 6 sec. In addition, causes your Flash of Light to heal targets with Sacred Shield for an additional 100% over 12 sec. They cannot gain this effect more than once every 6 sec. Lasts 30 sec. This spell cannot be on more than one target at any one time.

Engrave Boots: The Art of War: Your melee critical strikes reset the cooldowns on Holy Shock and Exorcism.

Engrave Bracers: Improved Hammer of Wrath: The cooldown on Hammer of Wrath is reset each time it damages an enemy below 10% health.

Engrave Bracers: Purifying Power: Reduces the cooldown on Exorcism and Holy Wrath by 50%, and Holy Wrath can now be cast at any target and will Stun Undead and Demon targets for 2 sec.

Engrave Helm: Fanaticism: Increases your critical strike chance with Holy spells by 18%.

Engrave Helm: Improved Sanctuary: Increases the damage prevented by your Blessing of Sanctuary by 100%, and increases damage done by your Blessing of Sanctuary by 30% of your shield block value.

Engrave Helm: Light's Grace: Your Holy Light spell reduces the cast time of your next Holy Light spell by 0.5 sec. Lasts 15 sec.

Your Holy Light spell reduces the cast time of your next Holy Light spell by 0.5 sec. Lasts 15 sec. Engrave Helm: Wrath: Your Consecration damage can now be critical strikes, and damage from your Exorcism, Holy Shock, Holy Wrath, and Consecration spells gains additional critical strike chance equal to your melee critical strike chance.

WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 Runes - Hunter confirmed abilities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hunter

Engrave Belt: Aspect of the Viper: The hunter takes on the aspect of the viper, causing your ranged and melee auto attacks to regenerate mana but reducing your total damage done by 10%. In addition, you gain 10% of maximum mana every 3 sec. Mana gained is based on the speed of your weapon. Only one Aspect can be active at a time.

Engrave Belt: Expose Weakness: Your melee and ranged criticals increase your attack power by 40% of your current Agility for 7 sec.

Engrave Belt: Melee Specialist: Raptor Strike cooldown reduced to 3 sec and is now instant, Mongoose Bite cooldown removed, and Raptor Strike has a 30% chance on each attack not to trigger its cooldown.

Engrave Belt: Steady Shot: A steady shot that causes 60% ranged weapon damage.

Engrave Boots: Dual Wield Specialization: Increases the damage done by your offhand weapon by 50%, causes your Raptor Strike to strike with both weapons when you are dual-wielding, and Raptor Strike deals 30% increased damage when you are wielding two weapons of the same type.

Engrave Boots: Invigoration: When your pet scores a critical hit with a special ability, you instantly regenerate 5% of your maximum mana.

Engrave Boots: Trap Launcher: Your Traps can now be placed at any location within 40 yards, and can be placed while you are in combat. Additionally, your Fire-based and Frost-based traps now have separate shared cooldowns.

Engrave Bracers: Focus Fire: Consumes all applications of Frenzy from your pet, increasing your ranged attack speed by 3% and granting 4 Focus to your pet for each application of Frenzy consumed. Lasts 20 sec. | Your pet gains Frenzy each time it uses a Basic Attack, increasing its melee attack speed by 6% for 10 sec, stacking up to 5 times.

Consumes all applications of Frenzy from your pet, increasing your ranged attack speed by 3% and granting 4 Focus to your pet for each application of Frenzy consumed. Lasts 20 sec. | Your pet gains Frenzy each time it uses a Basic Attack, increasing its melee attack speed by 6% for 10 sec, stacking up to 5 times. Engrave Bracers: T.N.T.: Increases the damage done by Explosive Shot and all your damaging traps by 10%.

Rogue

Engrave Belt: Poisoned Knife: Instantly throw your off-hand weapon to deal normal off-hand weapon damage with a 100% chance to apply the poison from your off-hand weapon to the target. Awards 1 combo point. | Poisoned Knife benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.

Engrave Belt: Shadowstep: Attempts to step through the shadows and reappear behind your enemy and increases movement speed by 70% for 3 sec.

Engrave Belt: Shuriken Toss: Throw a shuriken at your enemy dealing damage equal to 25% of your Attack Power, and also strike up to 4 additional nearby targets. Awards 1 combo point.

Engrave Boots: Master of Subtlety: Attacks made while stealthed and for 6 seconds after breaking stealth cause an additional 10% damage.

Engrave Boots: Waylay: Your Ambush and Backstab hits unbalance your target, increasing the time between their melee attacks by 10%, and reducing movement speed by 50% for 8 sec.

Engrave Helm: Combat Potency: You have a 20% chance to gain 15 Energy every time you deal melee damage with your off-hand weapon.

Engrave Helm: Focused Attacks: You gain 2 Energy every time you deal a melee or ranged critical strike.

Engrave Helm: Honor Among Thieves: When any player in your party critically hits with a spell or ability, you gain a combo point on your current target. This effect cannot occur more than once every second.

When any player in your party critically hits with a spell or ability, you gain a combo point on your current target. This effect cannot occur more than once every second. Engrave Boots: Rolling with the Punches: Each time you Dodge or Parry, you gain 6% increased Health, stacking up to 5 times.

WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 Runes - confirmed Priest abilities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Priest

Engrave Boots: Dispersion: You disperse into pure Shadow energy, reducing all damage taken by 90%. You are unable to attack or cast spells, but you regenerate 6% mana every 1 sec for 6 sec. Dispersion can be cast while stunned, feared or silenced and clears all snare and movement impairing effects when cast, and makes you immune to them while dispersed.

Engrave Boots: Pain Suppression: Instantly reduces all damage taken by a friendly target by 40% and increases resistance to Dispel mechanics by 65% for 8 sec.

Engrave Boots: Spirit of the Redeemer: Activate to become the Spirit of Redemption for 30 sec. While in this form, you can cast any healing spell free of cost, but you cannot move, attack, be attacked, or be targeted by any spells or effects. Requires Spirit of Redemption talent to activate, and you will no longer enter Spirit of Redemption upon dying.

Engrave Bracers: Despair: Periodic damage from your spells can now be critical strikes.

Engrave Bracers: Surge of Light: Critical spellcasts cause your next Smite, Flash Heal, or Binding Heal cast within 15 sec to be instant cast.

Engrave Bracers: Void Zone: Summons a void zone in the target area that deals Shadow damage to enemies that stand within it every second for 10 sec.

Engrave Helm: Divine Aegis: Critical heals create a protective shield on the target, absorbing 30% of the amount healed. Lasts 12 sec.

Critical heals create a protective shield on the target, absorbing 30% of the amount healed. Lasts 12 sec. Engrave Pants: Shadowfiend: Creates a shadowy fiend to attack the target. Caster receives 5% mana when the Shadowfiend attacks. Lasts 15 sec.

Shaman

Engrave Belt: Fire Nova: Your Fire Nova Totem spell is replaced with Fire Nova, which causes your current Fire totem to emit damage at its location.

Engrave Belt: Maelstrom Weapon: When you deal damage with a melee attack, you have a chance to reduce the cast time of your next Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, Lesser Healing Wave, Healing Wave, Chain Heal, or Lava Burst spell by 20%. Stacks up to 5 times. Lasts 30 sec.

Engrave Belt: Power Surge: Each time Flame Shock deals damage, it has a 5% chance to reset the cooldown on Lava Burst and Chain Lightning and make the next Lava Burst, Chain Heal, or Chain Lightning within 10 sec instant.

Engrave Boots: Ancestral Awakening: When you critically heal with your Healing Wave or Lesser Healing Wave you summon an Ancestral spirit to aid you, instantly healing the lowest percentage health party member within 40 yards for 30% of the amount healed.

Engrave Boots: Decoy Totem: Summons a Decoy Totem for 10 sec with 5 health at the feet of the target that will redirect the next melee or ranged attack made against the target to the totem instead. The totem also grants the target immunity to movement impairing effects for 10 sec.

Engrave Boots: Spirit of the Alpha: Infuses the target with the spirit of an alpha wolf, increasing all threat generated by the target by 45% for 30 min. Limit 1 target.

Infuses the target with the spirit of an alpha wolf, increasing all threat generated by the target by 45% for 30 min. Limit 1 target. Engrave Chest: Two-Handed Mastery: Each time you strike an enemy with a two-handed weapon, you gain 30% attack speed with two-handed weapons for 10 sec.

WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 Runes - Mage confirmed abilities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mage

Engrave Belt: Frostfire Bolt: Launches a bolt of frostfire at the enemy, causing Frostfire damage, slowing movement speed by 40% and causing an additional Frostfire damage over 9 sec. This spell will be checked against the lower of the target's Frost and Fire resists and counts as both Frost and Fire damage.

Engrave Belt: Hot Streak: Any time you score 2 non-periodic spell criticals in a row using Fireball, Fire Blast, Scorch, or Living Bomb, your next Pyroblast spell cast within 10 sec will be instant cast.

Engrave Belt: Missile Barrage: Gives your Arcane Blast a 40% chance, and your Fireball and Frostbolt spells a 20% chance to reduce the channeled duration of your next Arcane Missiles spell by 50%, reduce the mana cost by 100%, and missiles will fire every 0.5 secs.

Engrave Belt: Spellfrost Bolt: Launches a bolt of spellfrost at the enemy, causing Spellfrost damage and slowing movement speed by 40% for 9 sec. This spell will be checked against the lower of the target's Frost and Arcane resists and counts as both Frost and Arcane damage.

Engrave Boots: Brain Freeze: Your Frost damage spells with chilling effects have a 15% chance to cause your next Fireball, Spellfrost Bolt, or Frostfire Bolt spell to be instant cast and cost no mana.

Engrave Boots: Chronostatic Preservation: Heals a friendly target. | [Fuses Arcane, Fire, and Frost magic to freeze chronomantic energy into a stored state for later use. You can hold this energy for up to 15 sec before it combusts and expires. When unleashed, heals a friendly target.

Engrave Bracers: Balefire Bolt: Unleash a reality-distorting burst of raw magic at your enemy, dealing Spellfire damage. Each time you cast Balefire Bolt, the damage of your next Balefire Bolt within 30 sec will be increased by 10% and your Spirit will be decreased by 10% for 30 sec, both stacking up to 10 times. If your Spirit reaches 0 as consequence, you will immediately die. This spell will be checked against the lower of the target's Arcane and Fire resists.

Engrave Bracers: Displacement: Teleports back to where you last cast Blink from and resets the cooldown on Blink. Only usable within 10 sec of casting Blink.

Engrave Bracers: Molten Armor: Causes Fire damage when hit, increases your spell critical strike chance by 5%, and reduces the chance you are critically hit by 5%. Only one type of Armor spell can be active on the Mage at any time. Lasts 30 min.

Engrave Helm: Deep Freeze: Stuns the target for 5 sec. Only usable on Frozen targets. Deals damage to targets permanently immune to Stun.

Engrave Helm: Temporal Anom

Launches an orb of temporal energy which slowly moves forward and every 2 sec grants all nearby party members a shield absorbing damage for 15 sec. Engrave Boots: Spell Power: Increases critical strike damage bonus of all spells by 50%.

Warlock

Engrave Belt: Grimoire of Synergy: Recite from a dark tome, granting damage done by you or your summoned demon a 5% chance to increase the damage done by the other by 5% for 15 sec. Recitation lasts 30 min.

Recite from a dark tome, granting damage done by you or your summoned demon a 5% chance to increase the damage done by the other by 5% for 15 sec. Recitation lasts 30 min. Engrave Belt: Invocation: Refreshing Corruption, Immolate, Curse of Agony, or Siphon Life when it has less than 6 seconds duration remaining will cause you to deal instant damage to the target equal to one period of that spell's periodic damage.

Refreshing Corruption, Immolate, Curse of Agony, or Siphon Life when it has less than 6 seconds duration remaining will cause you to deal instant damage to the target equal to one period of that spell's periodic damage. Engrave Belt: Shadow and Flame: Your critical strikes with Fire and Shadow spells increase your Fire and Shadow damage done by 10% for 10 sec.

Your critical strikes with Fire and Shadow spells increase your Fire and Shadow damage done by 10% for 10 sec. Engrave Boots: Dance of the Wicked: You and your demon pet gain dodge chance equal to your spell critical strike chance each time you deal a critical strike to an enemy, and also both regain 2% of maximum mana.

You and your demon pet gain dodge chance equal to your spell critical strike chance each time you deal a critical strike to an enemy, and also both regain 2% of maximum mana. Engrave Boots: Demonic Knowledge: Increases your spell damage and healing by a value equal to 10% of your Demon pet's total Stamina plus Intellect.

Increases your spell damage and healing by a value equal to 10% of your Demon pet's total Stamina plus Intellect. Engrave Boots: Shadowflame: Targets in a cone in front of the caster take Fire damage over 8 sec. This effect can be consumed with Conflagrate.

Targets in a cone in front of the caster take Fire damage over 8 sec. This effect can be consumed with Conflagrate. Engrave Bracers: Immolation Aura: Burns nearby enemies for damage every 2 seconds, and reduces all magic damage taken by 10%. Lasts until cancelled.

Burns nearby enemies for damage every 2 seconds, and reduces all magic damage taken by 10%. Lasts until cancelled. Engrave Bracers: Summon Felguard: Summons a Felguard under the command of the Warlock. | The Felguard benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or benefit any of your other Demon minions.

Summons a Felguard under the command of the Warlock. | The Felguard benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or benefit any of your other Demon minions. Engrave Bracers: Unstable Affliction: Shadow energy slowly destroys the target, causing damage to the dispeller and silence them for 5 sec. Only one Unstable Affliction or Immolate per Warlock can be active on any one target.

Shadow energy slowly destroys the target, causing damage to the dispeller and silence them for 5 sec. Only one Unstable Affliction or Immolate per Warlock can be active on any one target. Engrave Helm: Backdraft: Your Conflagrate ability also grants 30% spellcasting haste for 10 sec.

Your Conflagrate ability also grants 30% spellcasting haste for 10 sec. Engrave Helm: Pandemic: Periodic damage from your Corruption, Unstable Affliction, Curse of Agony, Immolate, Curse of Doom, and Siphon Life abilities can now be critical strikes.

WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 Runes - All known Druid abilities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Druid

Engrave Belt: Eclipse: Starfire increases the critical strike chance of your next two Wraths by 30%, and Wrath increases the critical strike chance of your next Starfire by 30%, both effects stacking up to 4 charges. Both spells also gain 70% chance at all times to not lose casting time when you take damage.

Starfire increases the critical strike chance of your next two Wraths by 30%, and Wrath increases the critical strike chance of your next Starfire by 30%, both effects stacking up to 4 charges. Both spells also gain 70% chance at all times to not lose casting time when you take damage. Engrave Belt: Nourish: Heals a friendly target. Heals for an additional 20% if you have a Rejuvenation, Regrowth, Lifebloom, or Wild Growth effect active on the target. This spell benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Healing Touch.

Heals a friendly target. Heals for an additional 20% if you have a Rejuvenation, Regrowth, Lifebloom, or Wild Growth effect active on the target. This spell benefits from and triggers all effects associated with Healing Touch. Engrave Boots: Dreamstate: Your damaging spell critical strikes grant you 50% of your mana regeneration while casting for 8 sec and increase Nature damage dealt to the target by 20% for 12 sec.

Your damaging spell critical strikes grant you 50% of your mana regeneration while casting for 8 sec and increase Nature damage dealt to the target by 20% for 12 sec. Engrave Boots: King of the Jungle: Tiger's Fury now increases all physical damage you deal by 15% instead of by a flat value, and instantly grants you 60 Energy. It is no longer on the global cooldown, but it now has its own 30 sec cooldown.

Tiger's Fury now increases all physical damage you deal by 15% instead of by a flat value, and instantly grants you 60 Energy. It is no longer on the global cooldown, but it now has its own 30 sec cooldown. Engrave Boots: Survival Instincts: When activated, this grants you 30% of your maximum health for 20 sec. After the effect expires, the health is lost. Useable in any form. | In addition, you regenerate 5 rage every time you dodge while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form, 10 energy while in Cat Form, or 1% of your maximum mana while in any other form.

When activated, this grants you 30% of your maximum health for 20 sec. After the effect expires, the health is lost. Useable in any form. | In addition, you regenerate 5 rage every time you dodge while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form, 10 energy while in Cat Form, or 1% of your maximum mana while in any other form. Engrave Bracers: Efflorescence: Your Swiftmend now also causes Efflorescence, healing all party members within 15 yards of the Swiftmend target's location every 2 sec for 30 sec.

Your Swiftmend now also causes Efflorescence, healing all party members within 15 yards of the Swiftmend target's location every 2 sec for 30 sec. Engrave Bracers: Improved Frenzied Regeneration: Your Frenzied Regeneration can now be used in all forms or while not shapeshifted. It now converts your active resource into health every second for 10 sec. Up to 10 Rage, 10 Energy, or 5% base Mana is converted per second into up to 10% health.

Your Frenzied Regeneration can now be used in all forms or while not shapeshifted. It now converts your active resource into health every second for 10 sec. Up to 10 Rage, 10 Energy, or 5% base Mana is converted per second into up to 10% health. Engrave Helm: Gale Winds: Increases the damage done by your Hurricane by 100%, it no longer has a cooldown, and its mana cost is reduced by 20%.

Increases the damage done by your Hurricane by 100%, it no longer has a cooldown, and its mana cost is reduced by 20%. Engrave Helm: Gore: Striking a target with Lacerate, Swipe, or Maul has a 15% chance to reset the cooldown on Mangle (Bear). Striking a target with Mangle (Cat) or Shred has a 5% chance to reset the cooldown on Tiger's Fury.

Striking a target with Lacerate, Swipe, or Maul has a 15% chance to reset the cooldown on Mangle (Bear). Striking a target with Mangle (Cat) or Shred has a 5% chance to reset the cooldown on Tiger's Fury. Engrave Helm: Improved Barkskin: Your Barkskin can now be cast on allies, no longer penalizes melee combat speed or spellcasting time, and can be cast while shapeshifted.

These abilities may or may not appear among the WoW Classic Phase 2 Runes, though they were datamined. This means they are in the game's code, at least in some facet. Do take these with a grain of salt as we get closer to the Phase 2 launch in February 2024.

