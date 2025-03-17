Backfang god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Backfang is the ritual Legendary Gambit weapon in Destiny 2. This Rapid Fire Framed Glaive was added to the game with the Heresy Act II launch and consists of 24 perks in total. Like many Legendary weapons, it can be utilized for various activities due to its versatility. The Rapid Fire Glaive family hasn't had the best times in endgame content, and Backfang has a lot of responsibility.

This article will help this Arc elemental Glaive find its way through the meta and list the best perks for all activities in the game.

Backfang PvE god roll guide for Destiny 2

Backfang PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Backfang Glaive in PvE:

Auxiliary Reserves for increased shield duration and charge time.

for increased shield duration and charge time. Swap Mag for increased weapon ready and stow speed.

for increased weapon ready and stow speed. Melee Momentum for bonus energy and movement speed while blocking upon melee kills.

for bonus energy and movement speed while blocking upon melee kills. Close to Melee for increased melee damage after kills with Glaive projectiles.

One of the downsides of these vendor ritual weapons is its perk pools. The presence of 24 perks can make it difficult to pursue one particular combination. On the other hand, it also makes things easier when it comes to multiple god rolls on the same weapon.

Several other combinations can fit in various roles in PvE, such as Replenishing Aegis and Jolting Feedback, Melee Momentum and Voltshot, Grave Robber and Jolting Feedback, alongside Lead from Gold and Unrelenting.

Backfang PvP god roll guide for Destiny 2

Backfang PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Backfang Glaive in PvP:

Ballistic Tuning for increased Range at the cost of shield duration.

for increased Range at the cost of shield duration. Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

for more Range on the weapon. Tilting at Windmills for increased movement speed upon blocking damage with a shield.

for increased movement speed upon blocking damage with a shield. Unstoppable Force for increased damage with projectiles upon blocking damage.

Backfang doesn't have a lot of perks that are considered good for PvP. However, some alternatives might catch your eye, with Unrelenting being the first option in the fourth column and Replenishing Aegis in the third column. Close to Melee is another great damage perk to have.

How to get Backfang in Destiny 2

Backfang can be picked up from Drifter or Gambit matches. There is an option to focus the weapon as well in exchange for Gambit Engrams. You can either level up Drifter's reputation for Engram or complete Gambit matches. One copy of the weapon requires 1 Engram.

