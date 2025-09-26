Borderlands 4: How to get Ohm I Got Legendary SMG

Borderlands 4 has many funky weapons that you can acquire and use. One standout is the Ohm I Get submachine gun, which makes you feel like a Ghostbuster thanks to its firing effect that closely resembles the iconic Proton Packs. This SMG is a powerful weapon that can drop from any source in the game, making it quite difficult to farm consistently.
In this guide, we break down how you can get Ohm I Got, what makes it unique, how to farm the weapon, and more.
Ohm I Got SMG special effect
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Manufacturer: Maliwan
- Rarity: Legendary
Ohm I Got in Borderlands 4 comes with the Energy Transfer special effect, which offers the following benefits:
- While your Energy Shield is active, the weapon will consume the shield’s energy instead of using ammunition.
- You get 50% bonus damage on the weapon while it's consuming the shield's energy.
- If you have overshield, you can use the SMG without draining your shields or ammunition.
This effect allows for an extremely versatile playstyle by eliminating ammunition use (as long as you can retain your shield). To maximize effectiveness, you can pair the SMG with mods that give you overshields, shield restoration on damage, and shield recharge buffs.
Ohm I Got also fires an energy beam that’s effective against shielded enemies, making it a strong weapon in late-game encounters.
Borderlands 4: How to get the Ohm I Got SMG
Ohm I Got can be acquired from multiple sources in Borderlands 4. Technically, the SMG is a world drop, but it can be targeted by farming a few bosses across Kairos.
Most consistent drop source: Moon-Maddened Callis
- Location: Elpis Orbital Shatterfield, located in the Fallen Crown
- Prerequisites: Defeat Moon-Maddened Callis during the main story quest Another Day, Another Universe
Once you defeat Moon-Maddened Callis, you can fight him again using Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine, located right outside the arena. Farming this boss is the best way to get the Ohm I Got SMG in Borderlands 4.
Secondary source: Bramblesong
Bramblesong, the final boss of the Bittervein Augur Mine in the Stoneblood Forest region, can also drop Ohm I Got. Although the chances of getting the SMG from this encounter are low, farming the boss using Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine is another way to get the weapon to drop.
Additional sources
Since Ohm I Got is part of the world-drop loot pool, it can drop from any and all sources, so keep an eye out for it while taking down mobs and check vendors often, even if the chances of the weapon appearing are very low.
Tips and tricks
- Make sure you have completed Another Day, Another Universe so that you can refight Callis using Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine.
- Equip luck or boss drop rate increasing gear or skills. Some skill trees include perks that increase the drop rates of Legendary items; utilize them.
- Even if the spawn rates are extremely low, checking vendors often can help you obtain Ohm I Got.
Best builds to pair with the Ohm I Got SMG
Ohm I Got thrives when paired with shield uptime and overshield generation. Builds that have high shield-sustaining capability are perfect for the SMG:
- Siphon shield mods - To keep up Ohm I Got’s infinite firing loop, you will need to restore the Overshield during combat.
- While Maliwan SMGs already come with a high rate of fire, stacking further rate-of-fire mods can increase the DPS while the Energy Transfer perk is active.
- Having a shock weapon is crucial to tackling the shield of both bosses and shielded mobs.
Whether you are mobbing or taking out bosses, Ohm I Got is perfect for saving resources while dealing massive amounts of DPS. Farm both Moon-Maddened Callis and Bramblesong until you get the Legendary SMG; it can take some time for it to drop, but it's worth the investment.
