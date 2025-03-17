Cynosure god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Cynosure is a vendor Legendary weapon from the Vanguard side of Destiny 2. This Adaptive Framed Rocket Launcher was added with the Heresy Act II launch, with 24 perks. Vendor weapons have a history of bloated perk pools, giving players countless options for their god-rolls. However, this comes with a heavy downside as well, since any specific perk combination can become that much harder to obtain as a drop.

Cynosure, a Rocket Launcher, allows you to choose more PvE-specific combinations than PvP. Since this weapon type isn't known for being a favorite against other Guardians, this article will discuss the PvE side in more detail.

Cynosure PvE god roll guide for Destiny 2

Cynosure PvE god roll (Image via Bungie || Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Backfang Rocket Launcher for PvE:

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius. Impact Casing for increased Stability and damage with direct hits.

for increased Stability and damage with direct hits. Reconstruction for auto-reload of the weapon — up to double capacity.

for auto-reload of the weapon — up to double capacity. Lasting Impression for increased damage with hits, and a delayed explosion on the projectile.

Envious Arsenal is another perk that can replace Reconstruction in the third column. However, since the weapon has a lot of perks to choose from, keep an eye on some of the following perks to make decent use of the weapon in PvE content: Reconstruction and Bipod, Envious Arsenal and Explosive Light, Clown Cartridge and Lasting Impression, and Slice and Hatchling.

Cynosure PvP god roll guide for Destiny 2

Cynosure PvP god roll (Image via Bungie || Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Backfang Rocket Launcher for PvP:

Quick Launch for increased Velocity and Handling.

for increased Velocity and Handling. High Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Tracking Module for homing projectiles after aiming the weapon.

for homing projectiles after aiming the weapon. Cluster Bombs spawn AOE cluster weapons after detonation.

The aforementioned combination should make your life a lot easier against other Guardians.

How to get Cynosure in Destiny 2?

Cynosure can be farmed from Vanguard Strikes or the focused section in Zavala's inventory. Each copy of the weapon requires 1 Vanguard Engram.

